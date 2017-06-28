Global Fat Replacers Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand for Low-Calorie and Low-Fat Diet &- Emergence of Seaweed as a Potential Fat Replacer

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global fat replacers market to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fat replacers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of fat replacers by the following product types: carbohydrate-based, protein-based, and lipid-based fat replacers in the global market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of seaweed as a potential fat replacer. Every business is looking toward sustainability, with respect to future. The F&B industry has started using seaweed as a fat replacer in some food products. The beverage industry is witnessing a demand for such marine ingredients due to its nutritional value. Seaweed is rich in vitamins and minerals, and low in calories. This property is deemed as desirable to F&B manufacturers.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for low-calorie and low-fat diet. Low-calorie foods usually contribute fewer calories than a body's daily requirement. These foods are used in weight management programs and diet plans of people suffering from diseases like cancer, diabetes, obesity, and heart conditions.



Key vendors



Cargill

FMC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland

Kerry Group

Other prominent vendors



CP Kelco

GPC

Avebe

BENEO

INGREDION

The Dow Chemical Company

Royal DSM

DuPont

Ulrick & Short

Tate & Lyle



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Competitor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



