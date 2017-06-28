sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Fat Replacers Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand for Low-Calorie and Low-Fat Diet &- Emergence of Seaweed as a Potential Fat Replacer

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fat Replacers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Logo

The global fat replacers market to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fat replacers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of fat replacers by the following product types: carbohydrate-based, protein-based, and lipid-based fat replacers in the global market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of seaweed as a potential fat replacer. Every business is looking toward sustainability, with respect to future. The F&B industry has started using seaweed as a fat replacer in some food products. The beverage industry is witnessing a demand for such marine ingredients due to its nutritional value. Seaweed is rich in vitamins and minerals, and low in calories. This property is deemed as desirable to F&B manufacturers.


According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for low-calorie and low-fat diet. Low-calorie foods usually contribute fewer calories than a body's daily requirement. These foods are used in weight management programs and diet plans of people suffering from diseases like cancer, diabetes, obesity, and heart conditions.

Key vendors

  • Cargill
  • FMC
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Ashland
  • Kerry Group

Other prominent vendors

  • CP Kelco
  • GPC
  • Avebe
  • BENEO
  • INGREDION
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Royal DSM
  • DuPont
  • Ulrick & Short
  • Tate & Lyle

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Competitor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xdbzn7/global_fat

