Global Fat Replacers Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand for Low-Calorie and Low-Fat Diet &- Emergence of Seaweed as a Potential Fat Replacer

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fat Replacers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global fat replacers market to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fat replacers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of fat replacers by the following product types: carbohydrate-based, protein-based, and lipid-based fat replacers in the global market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of seaweed as a potential fat replacer. Every business is looking toward sustainability, with respect to future. The F&B industry has started using seaweed as a fat replacer in some food products. The beverage industry is witnessing a demand for such marine ingredients due to its nutritional value. Seaweed is rich in vitamins and minerals, and low in calories. This property is deemed as desirable to F&B manufacturers.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for low-calorie and low-fat diet. Low-calorie foods usually contribute fewer calories than a body's daily requirement. These foods are used in weight management programs and diet plans of people suffering from diseases like cancer, diabetes, obesity, and heart conditions.
Key vendors
- Cargill
- FMC
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Ashland
- Kerry Group
Other prominent vendors
- CP Kelco
- GPC
- Avebe
- BENEO
- INGREDION
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Royal DSM
- DuPont
- Ulrick & Short
- Tate & Lyle
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product type
Part 07: Market segmentation by application
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Competitor Analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xdbzn7/global_fat
