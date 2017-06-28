HCL Infosystems and Parablu Partner to Offer Cloud Data Protection and Management Solutions to Enterprises Across India

NEW DELHI, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

HCL Infosystems, India's pioneer IT Services, Solutions & Distribution company, today announced a strategic partnership with Parablu, a new-age cloud data protection and management solutions provider. Under the partnership, HCL Infosystems will offer Parablu's products and solutions including BluVault, a powerful data backup solution that protects on-premise data by backing it up to the cloud. This technology enables enterprises to store business assets in the cloud while maintaining privacy, security and confidentiality of data.

This partnership is in line with HCL Infosystems' focus on the Enterprise space and strengthening competencies in digital technologies such as cloud, IoT and analytics to help its clients attain competitive advantage in today's dynamic business landscape.

Bimal Das, Joint President - Enterprise Distribution, HCL Infosystems Ltd. commented, "We are excited to partner with Parablu to bring cutting edge technology based Cloud Security Solutions for providing more effective data protection and secure data backup to enterprises in India. This partnership is a natural fit for us in terms of offering digital technologies to clients for strategic business advantage. The new age cloud data protection solutions for digital enterprise offered by Parablu will expand our portfolio of enterprise products and solutions."

Anand Prahlad, CEO, Parablu said, "Our mission of helping enterprises to move securely to the cloud will now be accelerated with this strategic partnership. We are excited that this partnership will enable enterprises to fully leverage their Microsoft Office 365 subscriptions while taking advantage of BluVault to make their data totally secure on the cloud."

According to industry reports, the cloud storage market size is estimated to grow from USD 23.76 Billion in 2016 to USD 74.94 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 25.8% from 2016 to 2021. Factors such as high demand for hybrid cloud storage, growing need for enterprise mobility, and need for easy implementation of cloud storage solutions are fuelling the growth of the cloud storage market. On the other hand, the cloud backup market size is expected to grow from USD 1.30 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.13 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 26.1%, driven by huge volume of data generation, lower costs and greater efficiency than on-premises backup, and growing adoption of SaaS.

BluVault, Parablu's next-generation secure endpoint data backup solution. lets enterprises maximize utilization of their Microsoft OneDrive for Business subscriptions while providing complete scalability across geographies and locations. BluVault, which can be deployed on-premise or in the cloud offers a great defense against ransomware and other malicious attacks. BluVault works in tandem with Parablu's Privacy Gateway solution - BluKrypt, which fully obfuscates the data stream using the customer's encryption keys before writing it to the OneDrive cloud - making the security, even more robust.

About HCL Infosystems

HCL Infosystems is India's pioneer IT Services, Solutions & Distribution company providing the choice of multi-brand global technology products and the capability of best-in-class, business-aligned IT services and solutions. Our offerings portfolio spans IT and System Integration services, value-added distribution of enterprise technology and consumer mobility products. By helping our clients across industries to attain and sustain competitive business edge we aim to beYour Technology Lifecycle Partner. For more information, please visit us at http://www.hclinfosystems.in. Follow HCL Infosystems on Twitter at@HCLScribes

About Parablu

Parablu engineers new-age cloud data protection and management solutions for the digital enterprise. Parablu's advanced, security focused solutions protect enterprise data completely and provide customers total control over data movement. Parablu's suite of products include: BluKrypt, an on-premise Privacy Gateway that completely secures critical data on the cloud; BluVault, a powerful and secure data backup solution in the cloud, BluSync, a secure, enterprise file sharing and collaboration application; BluDrive, a secure file transfer solution. Visit http://www.parablu.com for more information.



