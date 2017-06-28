

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the euro slipped against its major opponents in the European session on Wednesday.



The euro fell to 0.8800 against the pound, 1.1292 against the greenback and 126.48 against the yen, off its early near 8-month high of 0.8880, 1-year high of 1.1388 and a 3-month high of 127.86, respectively.



The euro edged down to 1.5496 against the kiwi and 1.4866 versus the aussie, from its early 3-week highs of 1.5679 and 1.4998, respectively.



The single currency hit a 5-day low of 1.4782 against the loonie, from more than a 2-week high of 1.4979 hit at 3:45 am ET.



Reversing from an early nearly 5-week high of 1.0925 against the Swiss franc, the euro slipped to 1.0887.



If the euro extends decline, it may find support around 0.86 against the pound, 1.10 against the greenback, 1.07 against the franc, 125.00 against the yen, 1.47 against the loonie, 1.46 against the aussie and 1.52 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX