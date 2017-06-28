Charles River Development has formalized a partnership agreement with the London Stock Exchange's UnaVista to automate Transaction reporting under the European Union's Markets in Financial Directive II (MiFID II). Under the partnership, the firms' mutual clients are able to use UnaVista as an Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) to report transactions to National Competent Authorities (NCAs) for all required asset classes.

MiFID II includes a requirement that investment firms submit detailed transaction reports to their NCAs within one day of the transaction. All trades involving financial instruments admitted to trading or traded on an EU trading venue need to be reported. Firms can use an ARM such as UnaVista to report to NCAs on their behalf. Charles River has integrated leading ARMs within its platform using bi-directional workflows to streamline transmission and validation of reports.

Transaction reporting is part of a complete, flexible solution Charles River provides investment managers to fulfill their requirements under the EU directive, which goes into effect in January of 2018. In addition to the transaction reporting enabled by the UnaVista integration, Charles River's solution provides trade reporting, commission management, and best execution workflows, as well as the underlying data capture across asset classes.

"As part of our MiFID II initiative over the past two years, we have been working with leading ARMs to provide our clients with the best possible transaction reporting solution," said Peter Lambertus, CEO, Charles River. "With Charles River capturing the necessary data throughout the investment lifecycle, the integration with UnaVista for reporting provides a straight through processing solution for our mutual clients."

Wendy Collins, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, UnaVista, commented, "With its long history and strong reputation in the market, we are delighted that Charles River has chosen to partner with UnaVista to help our mutual clients meet their regulatory reporting obligations in a timely and efficient way. The partnership will enable clients to benefit from our shared expertise in simplifying and automating processes. UnaVista's unrivalled wealth of regulatory reporting experience will be key in helping our mutual clients reduce regulatory and operational risk."

About UnaVista

UnaVista is London Stock Exchange Group's global platform for reference data, reconciliation and regulatory reporting. UnaVista provides firms with a range of solutions designed to reduce operational and regulatory risk. UnaVista's Partner Programme brings together the world's leading financial services technology and consultancy firms to help the markets become more efficient and reduce operational and regulatory risk. Located in more than 200 cities around the world, UnaVista's partner ecosystem provides clients with a wide variety of options to comply with regulations across the globe such as MiFID II, Global Derivative Reporting, CAT, MAR and many more. For more information, please visit www.lseg.com/unavista/unavista-solutions.

About Charles River

Charles River enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Over 350 firms worldwide use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution automates and simplifies investment management on a single platform from portfolio decision support and risk management through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated risk and compliance throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

