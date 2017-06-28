ANN ARBOR, MI--(Marketwired - June 28, 2017) - Home Point Financial Corporation ("Home Point") a national, multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer, today announced the expansion of its Third Party Origination (TPO) channel following the acquisition of Stonegate Mortgage Corporation. This new structure will allow Home Point to increase its wholesale client base by expanding the geographic reach and number of third party originators the channel will serve.

With the implementation of new regional divisions, Home Point is extending its senior management structure to drive its strategic growth. Lisa Patterson, Executive Managing Director - TPO Production, will continue to lead Home Point's TPO channel and report to Chief Production Officer Brian Brizard.

"This expansion will allow Home Point to more effectively serve our wholesale clients nationwide, while providing enhanced levels of service, a full product suite and competitive pricing," said Lisa Patterson. "With several new technology improvements designed to simplify the process for our clients on the horizon, there's never been a better time to partner with Home Point."

The TPO channel will be expanded into five geographical regions reporting to Ms. Patterson. Regional Managing Directors include: Paul Wyner (Northeast), Jeff Lochmandy (Southeast), John Pantalone (Midwest), Patrick McGrath (Northwest), Mary Shaver (Southwest). Inside Sales will be led by Managing Director Eddie Brown and Renovation Lending by Brad Smith.

For additional information please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

About Home Point Financial

Home Point Financial is a national multi-channel mortgage originator and servicer. With the goal of providing a superior customer experience, Home Point has an innovative approach to lending, focusing on speed, quality and consistency for customers and partners. Home Point's operating philosophy is defined by the simple but very impactful statement -- "We Care".

Located in Ann Arbor, MI, Home Point Financial is a subsidiary of Home Point Capital LP, a financial services holding company founded in 2014 and owned by members of management and by investment funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC. For further information about Home Point Financial, please visit www.homepointfinancial.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Home Point Financial:

Matt Goodman

Email: Email contact

