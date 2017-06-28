SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - June 28, 2017) - A junior explorer has taken back the reins of a project in Portugal that is showing results.

Company included in article: Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AVU) (FRANKFURT: 8AM) announced on June 19 that it has restored 100% ownership in the Alvalade copper-lead-zinc project in Portugal, reaching agreements with its two partners.

In a June 26 press release, Avrupa announced a private placement to raise $500,000, which will "be used for exploration and operations in Portugal, Kosovo, and Vancouver, and for general working capital."

Paul Kuhn, Avrupa's president and CEO, commented, "Now that we have successfully consolidated the Alvalade copper-zinc project, we have work to prepare for the next stage of drilling." Kuhn explained that Avrupa already has "a number of compelling targets [at Alvalade] in the immediate surrounding sectors at Sesmarias, as well as drill-ready targets at Monte da Bela Vista (10 km north of Sesmarias) and in the Pombal area (15 km south of Sesmarias)."

Continue reading this interview: Canadian Company Regains 100% Ownership of Portugal Project

About Streetwise Reports/ The Gold Report

Investors rely on The Gold Report to share investment ideas for the precious, base and critical metals sector. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Avrupa Minerals. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services.

The full disclosure is provided at the end of the published article: Canadian Company Regains 100% Ownership of Portugal Project

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Farley

Associate Publisher

Email contact

