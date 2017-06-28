SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - June 28, 2017) - Balmoral Resources' drilling keeps discovering new zones of gold mineralization at the Martiniere property in Quebec, says CEO Darin Wagner, and he expects the trend to continue with the summer drill program just getting underway.

The Gold Report: Darin, it's a pleasure to have you with us. Would you bring us up to date on what's happening at Balmoral Resources Ltd.'s (TSX: BAR) (OTCQX: BALMF) Bug South deposit in Quebec?

Darin Wagner: We are just getting started on the summer drill program along the Bug Lake Trend and waiting for the last few holes from the spring program. Bug South is one of four deposits in a tight little cluster on the Martiniere property. All of the deposits have high-grade cores with results commonly in the quarter-ounce range. And all the deposits are open and the summer program will look to continue to grow them.

Bug South was a 2016 discovery. We spent the better part of the last nine months drilling it. We've chased it down to about 400 meters below surface. And it remains open below that depth.

The summer program has a dual-focus, both infill drilling on the Bug Lake deposits to get them ready for their debut -- the initial resource -- and also continuing to grow them, which is obviously key to shareholders, the continued growth of the system out there.

