New release of ad blocking technology delivers latest HTML5 solutions to marketers and protects against ad fraud during Flash transition



NEW YORK, 2017-06-28 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid, the world's leading video marketing platform for advertisers to engage consumers across all screens and channels, and DoubleVerify, the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software and analytics, today announced an updated joint integration to enable real-time ad blocking in HTML5 environments. As publishers migrate from Flash to HTML5 video inventory, Innovid and DoubleVerify are at the forefront of this transition, continuing to innovate by bringing solutions that protect brands and agencies against fraud, off-brand, and objectionable content across all environments in today's ever-changing digital landscape.



According to Innovid's 2017 Global Benchmarks Report, published last month, VPAID HTML5 inventory has experienced the highest growth of any tag type since 2015, up almost 3,000 percent, and up 357 percent from the first half of 2016 to the second half of 2016.



"Marketers today face many challenges with recent brand safety issues topping the list. This makes protecting brand dollars even more of a priority and offering ad blocking solutions that can evolve with changing digital inventory standards is key," said Ronen Idrisov, VP of Product at Innovid. "Our partnership with DoubleVerify continues to save our clients millions of media dollars by ensuring they are still able to protect their brands as publishers migrate from Flash to HTML5 inventory, and reinvest in real-time would-be wasted impressions into more working media dollars, resulting in better business outcomes."



The HTML5 video ad blocking solution is part of a large-scale integration between the two companies which also includes ad blocking for Flash and verification measurement in both Flash and HTML5 environments. These integrated solutions increase the impression coverage where ad blocking can be enabled and eliminate the need for double-wrapped tags or manual pixel implementation when DoubleVerify technology is used on Innovid-served campaigns. This reduces the risk of trafficking and errors, streamlines the operational process, and saves time and money, allowing brands to be nimble and increase measureable reach without sacrificing campaign data and measurement quality.



"Marketers want assurances that their digital video investment won't compromise their brand equity or media budget," says Matt McLaughlin, COO of DoubleVerify. "Our HTML5 integration with Innovid extends our market-leading video blocking solution to ensure cross-screen transparency and protection in all formats and devices including mobile."



For more information on Innovid and DoubleVerify's joint integration to enable real-time ad blocking in HTML5 environments, please visit http://www.innovid.com/contact.



About Innovid Innovid is the #1 online video marketing platform, delivering more video than any company across PCs, tablets, mobile phones, smart TVs and streaming devices. Innovid helps advertisers and agencies leverage the power of digital to create interactive and personalized video that delivers 80% higher performance than traditional pre-roll. Please visit www.innovid.com for more information.Awards, Digiday Video Awards, Inc. Magazine's Top 50 Best Places To Work, AdAge Best Places to Work, and Crain's Best Places To Work. For more information, please visit www.innovid.com.



About DoubleVerify DV is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem that help build a better industry. Learn more at doubleverify.com.



