Espoo, Finland, 2017-06-28 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions June 28, 2017 at 4.00 pm



DOVRE GROUP PLC - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS



Person Subject to the Notification Requirement



Name: Visual Engineering AS, Closely associated person



Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer:



Name: Olsen, Ole-Johan



Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: Dovre Group Plc



LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24



Notification type: Initial Notification



Notification Reference: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20170628124421_2



Transaction Date: June 26, 2017



Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)



Nature of Transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI0009008098



Transaction Details:



Volume Unit price 12 0.2759 30 0.2759 32 0.2759 40 0.2759 100 0.2759 156 0.2759 344 0.2759 350 0.2759 360 0.2759 500 0.2759 700 0.2759 834 0.2759 906 0.2759 1006 0.2759 1010 0.2759 1406 0.2759 1532 0.2759 2074 0.2759 2500 0.2759 2750 0.2759 3000 0.2759 3000 0.2759 3000 0.2759 3468 0.2759 3650 0.2759 3694 0.2759 4500 0.2759 4676 0.2759 4900 0.2759 5006 0.2759 5290 0.2759 5720 0.2759 7300 0.2759 8594 0.2759 9094 0.2759 10990 0.2759 11250 0.2759 11250 0.2759 11250 0.2759 16594 0.2759 19994 0.2759 21940 0.2759 38468 0.2759 51000 0.2759



Aggregated Transactions:



Volume: 284 270 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0.2759 EUR



Transaction Date: June 27, 2017



Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)



Nature of Transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI0009008098



Transaction Details:



Volume Unit price 2000 0.2750 8000 0.2750



Aggregated Transactions:



Volume: 10 000 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0.2750 EUR



For additional information, please contact:



Dovre Group Plc Heidi Karlsson, CFO heidi.karlsson@dovregroup.com tel. +358 20 436 2000 www.dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company web site www.dovregroup.com.



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Major media www.dovregroup.com