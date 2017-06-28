Espoo, Finland, 2017-06-28 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions June 28, 2017 at 4.00 pm
DOVRE GROUP PLC - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
Person Subject to the Notification Requirement
Name: Visual Engineering AS, Closely associated person
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer:
Name: Olsen, Ole-Johan
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: Initial Notification
Notification Reference: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20170628124421_2
Transaction Date: June 26, 2017
Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)
Nature of Transaction: Disposal
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009008098
Transaction Details:
Volume Unit price 12 0.2759 30 0.2759 32 0.2759 40 0.2759 100 0.2759 156 0.2759 344 0.2759 350 0.2759 360 0.2759 500 0.2759 700 0.2759 834 0.2759 906 0.2759 1006 0.2759 1010 0.2759 1406 0.2759 1532 0.2759 2074 0.2759 2500 0.2759 2750 0.2759 3000 0.2759 3000 0.2759 3000 0.2759 3468 0.2759 3650 0.2759 3694 0.2759 4500 0.2759 4676 0.2759 4900 0.2759 5006 0.2759 5290 0.2759 5720 0.2759 7300 0.2759 8594 0.2759 9094 0.2759 10990 0.2759 11250 0.2759 11250 0.2759 11250 0.2759 16594 0.2759 19994 0.2759 21940 0.2759 38468 0.2759 51000 0.2759
Aggregated Transactions:
Volume: 284 270 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0.2759 EUR
Transaction Date: June 27, 2017
Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)
Nature of Transaction: Disposal
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009008098
Transaction Details:
Volume Unit price 2000 0.2750 8000 0.2750
Aggregated Transactions:
Volume: 10 000 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0.2750 EUR
For additional information, please contact:
Dovre Group Plc Heidi Karlsson, CFO heidi.karlsson@dovregroup.com tel. +358 20 436 2000 www.dovregroup.com
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company web site www.dovregroup.com.
DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Major media www.dovregroup.com
Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions June 28, 2017 at 4.00 pm
DOVRE GROUP PLC - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
Person Subject to the Notification Requirement
Name: Visual Engineering AS, Closely associated person
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer:
Name: Olsen, Ole-Johan
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: Initial Notification
Notification Reference: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20170628124421_2
Transaction Date: June 26, 2017
Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)
Nature of Transaction: Disposal
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009008098
Transaction Details:
Volume Unit price 12 0.2759 30 0.2759 32 0.2759 40 0.2759 100 0.2759 156 0.2759 344 0.2759 350 0.2759 360 0.2759 500 0.2759 700 0.2759 834 0.2759 906 0.2759 1006 0.2759 1010 0.2759 1406 0.2759 1532 0.2759 2074 0.2759 2500 0.2759 2750 0.2759 3000 0.2759 3000 0.2759 3000 0.2759 3468 0.2759 3650 0.2759 3694 0.2759 4500 0.2759 4676 0.2759 4900 0.2759 5006 0.2759 5290 0.2759 5720 0.2759 7300 0.2759 8594 0.2759 9094 0.2759 10990 0.2759 11250 0.2759 11250 0.2759 11250 0.2759 16594 0.2759 19994 0.2759 21940 0.2759 38468 0.2759 51000 0.2759
Aggregated Transactions:
Volume: 284 270 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0.2759 EUR
Transaction Date: June 27, 2017
Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)
Nature of Transaction: Disposal
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009008098
Transaction Details:
Volume Unit price 2000 0.2750 8000 0.2750
Aggregated Transactions:
Volume: 10 000 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0.2750 EUR
For additional information, please contact:
Dovre Group Plc Heidi Karlsson, CFO heidi.karlsson@dovregroup.com tel. +358 20 436 2000 www.dovregroup.com
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company web site www.dovregroup.com.
DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Major media www.dovregroup.com