Solartech Energy has revealed plans to expand output of passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) solar cells by installing two new production lines from August, from four at present.The Taiwanese company expects PERC production to account for roughly 60% of its total manufacturing capacity by the fourth quarter of this year. The new production lines will be operational by October, according to a statement on its website.The Taoyuan-based PV cell manufacturer believes that PERC cells could help to bring it back to profitability. The company reported a net loss of NT$481 million ($15.8 million) in 2016, from NT$334 million a year earlier. In May of this year, its monthly revenues hit NT$598 million, up 12.6% from April but down 35.6% year ...

