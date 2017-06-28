Projects include a solar park and several installations of hundreds of kilowatts, all of which located in the island of Gran Canaria.

The Committee for Investments and Strategic Projects of the Canary Islands has given approval to 16 solar projects planned for the island of Gran Canaria.

The projects include 15 commercial PV installations of hundreds of kilowatts each and a 1 MW solar park, the local government said in a press release. The solar park will be located in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, while the other solar array will be installed in the municipalities of Ingenio, ...

