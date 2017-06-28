The European solar body has published ten regulatory asks on solar and digitalization that it believes can help expedite the uptake of PV and smart grids across the continent.

SolarPower Europe, the Brussels-headquartered European solar body, has ramped up its efforts to support the digitalization of solar on the continent by publishing today ten regulatory asks for EU leaders.

The thrust of SolarPower Europe's latest campaign - which follows closely on the heels of the Electrification Alliance announced last week - is that a smarter, more digital energy network in Europe can facilitate the wider deployment of solar, and vice versa.

The ten 'asks' essentially place reminders under the noses of EU decision-makers for the need to maintain the pace of energy transition with solar and digitalization at the forefront. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...