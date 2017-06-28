CARA Stock: New All-Time HighBiotechnology stocks have woken up from a slumber and they are acting up, which is a nice change because this sector was lagging behind the major market indices for a number of years now. This is especially good news for companies like Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) and Cara Therapeutics stock, which has already been staging a stellar advance this year.The stellar performance has come as no surprise because I first expressed my bullish view on this company on December 12, 2016, in a publication titled ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...