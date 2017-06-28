The newly-launched DocsCorp website was developed with Studio 74 and built by leading London-based digital agency Netcel

DocsCorp (www.docscorp.com), a leading provider of document productivity tools, today announced the launch of its new website featuring a completely redesigned user experience. The website was developed in collaboration with design studio, Studio 74, and was built by digital agency Netcel. Sydney-based Ys Communications created a number of designs and visuals for the website.

Studio 74 is a Creative Design Agency that provides solutions for both print and web, working closely with clients across multiple industry sectors. Co-Founder, Gary Cotton, worked with internal DocsCorp teams to completely redesign the website user journeys and overall experience.

Netcel is an independent, full-service digital agency based in London. Netcel Project Director, Peter Aitken, worked closely with DocsCorp to create a new look and feel for the website. Speaking on the partnership, Aitken said, "Back in March 2017, Netcel were selected to help DocsCorp launch their site redesign in the latest version of Episerver. We've had a great time getting to know everyone at DocsCorp and the new site provides a solid platform to build upon in the future."

Dean Sappey, President and Co-Founder of DocsCorp said that the newly launched website is more in tune with the company's user goals.

"We wanted to build a website that made it easy to find what you were looking for, in the same way our products make working with documents easy. This new site puts all our best resources from training guides to client videos and access to world-class Support in an easily navigable and intuitive web space. We can't wait for people to check it out and experience the difference for themselves."

About DocsCorp

DocsCorp designs easy-to-use software and services for document professionals who use enterprise content management systems. We provide solutions for metadata removal, document processing, PDF manipulation, and document comparison. The DocsCorp product suite is built to drive business efficiency and increase the value of existing technology investment. DocsCorp is a global brand with customers located in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and beyond. More than 3,500 organizations rely on DocsCorp software every day. Find out more at docscorp.com or follow us LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628005036/en/

Contacts:

For DocsCorp

North America

Christy Burke, (00 1) 917-261-2845

President - Burke Company

cburke@burke-company.com

or

EMEA

Dobriyana Tropankeva, +44 (0) 7400 261082

DocsCorp Marketing Manager

dobriyana.tropankeva@docscorp.com

or

Asia Pacific

Anna Biala, +61 (0) 2 8270 8500

DocsCorp Marketing Manager

anna.biala@docscorp.com