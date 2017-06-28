ODESSA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Dais Analytic Corporation (OTCQB: DLYT), a commercial nanotechnology materials business selling industry-changing nanomaterial technology into the worldwide water, air and energy markets, announced today that it has delivered its first Environmental Navigator™ System in China and signed up its first new in-country Distributor who has begun selling this new advanced product.

The Environmental Navigator significantly improves Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) by providing fresh, filtered air with less airborne particles in the indoor space. The Environmental Navigator uses Dais's award-winning ConsERV™ Energy Recovery Ventilator technology to precondition this fresh air, delivering up to 70% energy savings managing ventilation air and in many situations the ability to downsize the HVAC plant size by up to 1/3rd. This is in stark contrast to other less effective customer ventilation products. A proprietary sensor and software monitoring package tracks particulate matter and CO2 levels in the building to ensure healthy and proper operation.

ConsERV is a proven technology with 15 years of commercial experience that uses the building's exhaust air stream to precondition the fresh outdoor air. In the summer, this means the stale exhaust air cools and dehumidifies the hot, humid fresh air, while the cold, dry outside air in winter is warmed and humidified. This minimizes the cost associated with bringing fresh air into a building.

The addition of the proprietary sensor and software monitoring allows the end-user to actively track and mitigate the presence of outdoor air contaminants in the living space while lowering indoor air pollution such as the buildup of CO2 and volatile organic compounds (VOC). The system was developed based on end-user requests for a multi-functional product dealing with extreme outdoor contaminated air levels found in certain areas such as China, India, and other countries in Asia.

"The Environmental Navigator gives users the ability to control the level of fresh air ventilation in their work or living space and directly see the improvement in their IAQ levels," commented Tim Tangredi, Dais's CEO. "This is particularly helpful in places that suffer from poor IAQ, such as the metropolitan areas of China."

What makes the Environmental Navigator unique is the combination of modern sensors and data acquisition technology with proven ConsERV technology made possible by Dais's Aqualyte™ nanomaterial. "Now that we can integrate modern sensors and data acquisition software we can adjust the air flow though the ERV system to obtain the optimal living and working conditions," said John Herrin, COO for Dais.

The Environmental Navigator is available for residential and commercial applications and can be ordered with a variety of sensors to meet the individual customer's needs.

About Dais Analytic Corporation

Dais Analytic Corporation (OTCQB: DLYT) is a nanotechnology business producing a versatile family of membrane materials -- called Aqualyte -- focusing on evolutionary or disruptive air, energy and water applications. The uses include:

NanoClear™, a commercialized system treating contaminated water (notably most all forms of industrial waste), to provide pure potable water;





ConsERV™, a commercially available engineered energy recovery ventilator (an HVAC product) useful for efficient management of ventilation air's temperature and moisture content using the energy found in the outgoing 'stale' air stream to pre-condition the incoming fresh air often saving energy, CO2, and allowing for equipment downsizing;





NanoAir™, an early beta-stage water-based, no fluorocarbon producing refrigerant cooling cycle which can replace the existing gas based compression cooling cycle in most all forms of air-conditioning and refrigeration saving a projected 50% in energy and CO2;





Each use demonstrates the diversity of Dais' core product -- Aqualyte™ -- the family of nano-structured polymers and engineered processes having a focus on minimizing consumption of irreplaceable natural resources, and ending the degradation of our environment. To find out more about Dais please visit www.daisanalytic.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company's ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks outlined in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

