

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The global app market would be worth $6.3 trillion by 2021, compared to $1.3 trillion in 2016, according to a new report from analyst firm App Annie. The expected growth in the global app market is said to reflect the significantly increasing number of smartphone owners and their use of mobile apps.



As per the report, mobile commerce, i.e., purchasing of goods through a smartphone app, will be the single largest driver of growth for the app economy, growing to $946 per user by 2021 from $344. Asia will grow the quickest with $3.2 trillion in 2021, while Americas will be worth $1.7 trillion, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa or EMEA will reach $1 trillion.



The report said, 'Compared to U.S. consumers, Chinese consumers are nearly three times as likely to buy food and groceries via their devices, twice as likely to transfer money using apps, and four times more likely to spend a majority of disposable income on mobile.'



In 2016, the 3.4 billion app users spent, on average, $379 in apps across all three forms of monetization, or $0.80 per hour per person. This is expected to grow to $1,008 per user by 2021.



The change would be different from market to market. In Japan, users generated an average of $13.98 per user per hour, and they spent more than 68 billion hours in apps in 2016. The U.S., meanwhile, generated $2.36 per user per hour and China generated $2.01.



It is also reported that consumer spend across app stores will grow 18 percent to reach $139 billion by 2021. Apple's iOS App Store will remain the largest single store, growing to over $60 billion. However, Google Play combined with third-party Android marketplaces would overtake the iOS App Store by year's end, largely thanks to China.



In the app stores, games will continue to drive revenue, growing to $105 billion in 2021 from $50 billion in 2016. Non-game revenue will triple to over $34 billion in 2021 from $11.5 billion in 2016, with apps for video, music, dating, education, and productivity leading the way.



As per the report, the expected increases in the coming years would especially be impacted by the shift of physical transactions to mobile ones. Western markets will lag behind this shift, including consumer spending and ad spending's move to mobile. However, developing markets are building infrastructure designed for mobile, the firm explained.



