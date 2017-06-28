

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in May, a hopeful sign for the economy, the U.S. Census Bureau in its advanced report on international trade said Wednesday.



The international trade deficit was $65.9 billion in May, down $1.2 billion from $67.1 billion in April.



Exports of goods for May were $127.1 billion, $0.5 billion more than April exports. Imports of goods for May were $193.0 billion, $0.8 billion less than April imports.



Wholesale inventories were estimated at $593.4 billion, up 0.3 percent from April 2017, and were up 1.8 percent from May 2016.



Retail inventories for May were estimated at an end-of-month level of $617.4 billion, up 0.6 percent from April 2017, and were up 3.2 percent from May 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX