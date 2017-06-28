Commercial Vehicle (CV) Active Power Steering Market Report 2017: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.38% Until 2025

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Commercial Vehicles (CV) Active Power Steering system reduces a driver's driving efforts by providing additional steering module to assist in turning the vehicle, and eases the parking at low speed driving, especially for heavy commercial vehicles. In the present scenario, fuel efficient driving solutions, driver's road safety and ease in driving with less efforts applied, are considered critically important in the automotive industry.

Even developing countries in Asia are focusing strongly on these critical aspects and are expected to adopt active power steering significantly in the coming years. In the global active power steering market North America has come up as the major contributor in terms of revenues, due to its developed economy, strong infrastructure, and significantly growing construction and logistic industries.

North America and APAC regions are also following Europe, and are estimated to contribute considerably in the total global market. Global Commercial Vehicles (CV) active power steering system market volume is expected to grow from 12,572 units in 2016 to 955,233 units by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.38% between 2017 and 2025.



Ognibene.

Tedrive Steering Systems GmbH.

Bosch.

Knorr-Bremse.

BMW.

Volvo.

Daimler



