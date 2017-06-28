Tony Lourakis - Canada's Top 40 Under 40 Honouree

TORONTO, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tony Lourakis to receive an award as one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 business leaders for 2017

Tony Lourakis, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fleet Complete, a leading global provider of IoT technology for businesses with fleets, assets and mobile workforce, is among the honourees of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 Awards for 2017. The awards recognize the next generation of leading entrepreneurs who consistently make their mark in business and contribute to their respective communities. The winners were selected from more than 1000 applications Canada-wide by an independent Advisory Board, comprised of esteemed leaders from the business world.

For the past 17 years, Lourakis has been taking bold strides in accelerating Fleet Complete's success with his vision to redefine the commercial vehicle industry on local and global levels, and bring substantial changes to mobile worker safety, business optimization and reducing CO2 emissions. With continuous research and development of the industry's leading software in the fleet-operating market, bolstered by a unique business strategy in its distribution channels and the white-glove customer service approach, Fleet Complete quickly ascended to the tech elite in Canada and abroad, currently with offices in the U.S., Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.

"I am deeply honoured by this prestigious award, as it represents a true testament to the belief of a young entrepreneur that you can make an impact in the world with the courage of your convictions and incessant drive to innovate and excel," comments Tony Lourakis. "The future of Fleet Complete is bright, and I feel like we are just getting started. We will continue to propel our vision, pursuing our on-going endeavour to improve the working lives, safety and efficiency of fleet operators around the world."

The immense entrepreneurial success provided Tony Lourakis with an avenue to make a strong impact within the local and international communities as well, as he leads by example and encourages others to give back to those in need. Whether it is making a financial donation during the ravaging fires in Fort McMurray in Alberta, or donating new fleet tracking equipment to customers who lost their vehicles during the devastating floods in Louisiana, Lourakis believes in stepping up in the times of distress.

A passionate Greek Canadian, Lourakis is also the current President of the Hellenic Heritage Foundation, a charitable organization that raises funds for the preservation of Hellenic education and heritage in Canada, helping re-establish the Modern Greek Studies program at the University of Toronto. Living up to his vision of improving the lives of others, Lourakis uses his success to support the local communities of Toronto, continuously fundraising for the Heart&Stroke Foundation and the YMCA of the GTA.

