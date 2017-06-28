CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- New West Energy Services Inc. (TSX VENTURE: NWE), an oil and gas and environmental services company focused on Western Canada, today announced the appointment of an executive chairman and lead director, a change in the company's financial year-end and the granting of stock options.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND LEAD DIRECTOR

NWE is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Erinn B. Broshko as a director and Executive Chairman of the company. In conjunction with Mr. Broshko's appointment, NWE's current Chairman, William A. Rand, has been appointed as Lead Director.

Mr. Broshko is the Managing Director of Rand Investments Ltd., a Vancouver-based private equity firm. Previous to that, Mr. Broshko was the Chief Executive Officer and then Executive Chairman of a publically-listed biotechnology company and a corporate and securities lawyer with a prominent Vancouver-based law firm.

Gerry E. Kerkhoff, President and Chief Executive Officer of NWE commented, "Erinn brings to New West eighteen years of corporate finance, public markets and transactions experience. With the oil and gas industry showing signs of recovery and New West's improving results, Erinn will be a valuable member of the team as we seek to complete transactions of strategic importance to create significant shareholder value."

Mr. Broshko stated, "I'm honoured to be joining Gerry and the New West team at this important time. The company has a long and trusted track record in oil and gas services throughout western Canada and has shown resilience through these challenging times for the industry. Since its $4.8 million equipment acquisition in early March, New West has been securing additional work in the completions and production sectors and expects increased utilization of the additional equipment."

Mr. Broshko concluded, "With New West's increased service capacity, our leadership will be looking to execute upon transformational transactions that are accretive and that increase our growth potential."

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR-END

NWE announced that its board of directors has resolved to change its financial year-end from April 30 to December 31 to better conform with industry peers and to line up the company's quarterly filings with more traditional quarters.

To facilitate the change, NWE will report a one-time transition year covering the eight months from May 1 to December 31. 2017. Subsequent to this transition year, NWE's first full financial year will be January 1 to December 31, 2018.

For more details regarding the length and ending dates of the financial periods, including the comparative periods, of the interim and annual financial statements to be filed for NWE's transition year and its new financial year, please refer to the company's Notice of Change of Year End filed pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 and available under the company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

NWE announced that it granted to certain directors, officers and employees five-year incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 2,125,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.13 per share, being the June 27, 2017 closing price of NWE's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

