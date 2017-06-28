Cancer Moonshot Initiatives Unlock Technology Innovations Surrounding Algorithms for Predictive Diagnosis

Manufacturers increase assay development focus towards screening, preventive and therapy selection, finds Frost & Sullivan's Transformational Health team

SANTA CLARA, California, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Non-invasive liquid biopsy assay testing is poised to transform the oncology diagnostics market in the United States (U.S.) by steadily replacing traditional invasive biopsies. While the technology for targeting and identifying different cancer biomarkers is available, understanding the downstream ramifications and the methodology to measure them will be the proprietary technology for new assays. Growth in cancer testing is augmented by advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS), proteomics, and the rise of personalized medicine. Opportunities lie in screening, preventive and therapy selection areas as these are the most promising applications for liquid biopsies and companion diagnostics that increase positive outcomes. The clinical protocols for diagnosis of breast cancer and colon cancer now involve the use of imaging techniques as well as in vitro diagnostic tests. The augmentation of protocols to supplement clinical decisions drives a more definitive diagnosis. Other technologies that are poised to boost due to the growth in oncology diagnostics is digital pathology which will lead to digitization of workflows for pathologists.

"New developments in NGS and proteomics are allowing measurement of multiple biomarkers in blood and other body fluids with increased sensitivity and specificity for use in screening and management for each cancer type," said Transformational Health Industry Analyst Divyaa Ravishankar. "Another prominent trend is the heavy investment of pharmaceutical companies into liquid biopsy startup companies to develop companion diagnostics products. Insurance companies are motivating preventive medicine with cancer screening included in wellness programs offered through employer insurance to prevent more expensive chronic disease."

US Oncology Diagnostics Market, Forecast to 2021, recent research from Frost & Sullivan's Life Sciences Growth Partnership Service program, examines the U.S. oncology diagnostics market and identifies growth segments, trends driving adoption, and strategic measures taken by market majors such as Abbott, Roche, Siemens Healthineers, Qiagen, Beckman Coulter, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Genomic Health and Myriad. Cancer types covered include breast cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and lung cancer.

Developments and trends driving growth in the U.S. oncology diagnostics market include:

Use of liquid biopsy as a therapy monitoring tool;

Automation and simplification of next-generation sequencing;

Mergers, acquisitions, investments and partnerships of liquid biopsy companies with NGS, and proteomics with commercial biomarkers;

Reimbursement by insurance companies in cancer prevention and screening;

Shift in care from treatment to screening as population health data is analyzed and interpreted by artificial intelligence algorithms;

Regulatory developments and remake of LDT landscape is anticipated in 2018 and beyond; and

Adoption of digital pathology.

"In the future, cancer biomarker tests will be multiplexed and consist of multiple biomarker types and hereditary testing will be used to identify high-risk population for early signs of cancer," noted Ravishankar. "Micro ribonucleic acid (miRNA), small, single-stranded, non-coding RNA molecules that bind target Messenger RNA (mRNA) to prevent protein production will be used to regulate key cancer related pathways involved in cancer drug therapy resistance."

