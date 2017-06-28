ROSEMONT, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 --The Quality Show, the only trade show focused exclusively on quality education, technology, equipment, and products, is excited to announce two Keynote Presentations being planned for the upcoming event, scheduled for October 24-26, 2017 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. On Wednesday, October 25th, Matt Napoli, VP of In-Space Operations will present Made In Space: Manufacturing at 17200mph. Prior to Matt's presentation the editors of QUALITY Magazine will present the Plant and Professional of the Year Award. On Thursday, October 26th, Harry Moser, Founder and President of Reshoring Initiative will discuss Better Quality and Lower Cost via Reshoring.

"We are thrilled to welcome these two industry leaders who will provide The Quality Show participants knowledge and understanding of amazing uses of 3D Printing and the benefits of reshoring production," said Darrell Dal Pozzo, Group Publisher of Quality Magazine. "Following each of the keynote presentations, attendees will then have a chance to visit the trade show floor where they will see the newest technology and equipment available in the marketplace to help implement the ideas presented from our speakers."

On Wednesday morning, Matt Napoli will discuss how in 2014, manufacturing was brought off-world for the first time with the 3D Printing in Zero-G Experiment on the International Space Station. By manufacturing space assets in space, as opposed to launching them from Earth, it is possible to accelerate and broaden space development like never before. With it comes the unprecedented challenge of remotely manufacturing and assuring items without physical access to them. Matthew will share his experiences on what it is like to command and control the first manufacturing presence off Earth.

On Thursday morning, Harry Moser, Founder and President, Reshoring Initiative® will discuss the increasing advantages of producing near the customer which have been driving some companies to reshore production and sourcing. The trend will be accelerated by the election of Donald Trump, and an increasing recognition of the many costs and risks due to offshoring. The most frequently mentioned offshore cost is quality. Even before November, reshoring and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had brought about 260,000 manufacturing jobs to the U.S. since January 2010. Attendees will learn how and why to use the free Initiative TCO Estimator to quantify the onshore advantages for their own sourcing and siting decisions and for selling against imports.

In addition to the keynote presentations, attendees will have access to a series of conference sessions, and an interactive show floor with 100+ Exhibiting Companies, including, Platinum Sponsor Mahr; Silver Sponsor BSI; Bronze Sponsor Innvometric and Collaborative Partners CMSC and UL, to name a few. The exhibit hall will be open Tuesday, October 24 from 1:00pm - 7:00pm (with a Welcome Reception from 4-7 pm); Wednesday, October 25 from 10:00am - 5:00pm, and Thursday, October 26 from 10:00am - 3:00pm.

The Quality Show 2017 will be held Tuesday, October 24 - Thursday, October 26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Show is produced by Quality Magazine (www.qualitymag.com), a monthly trade journal serving the quality assurance and process improvement needs of more than 50,000 manufacturing professionals. The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com

