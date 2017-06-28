IoT Security Market to 2025 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Future Trends

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IoT Security Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Solution and Application" report to their offering.

Internet of Things (IoT) connects countless devices every day, even previously closed systems are now opened up to remote access and control. With its growing demand, the networking trend unlocks possibilities of greater convenience and comfort for users, and new business and service models for companies. However, security in this embedded requirement which is often kept behind. Security susceptibilities are increasing dramatically as the attack surface widens and manufacturers struggle to protect sensitive data, Intellectual Property (IP) and process integrity.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global IoT Security Market along with detailed segmentation of market by types, solutions, applications and five major geographical regions. Global IoT Security market is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period due to growing risk of data theft and firm government regulation.



The Objectives of this Report are as Follows:



To provide overview of the global IoT Security market.

To analyze and forecast the global IoT Security market on the basis of types, solutions, and applications.

To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall IoT Security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries.

, , (APAC), and (MEA), and (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries. To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

To profiles key IoT Security players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Companies Mentioned



Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

Symantec Corporation

ARM Holdings

NXP Semiconductor

INSIDE Secure

Gemalto NV

Trend Micro, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. IoT Security Market Landscape



4. IoT Security Market - Key Industry Dynamics



5 IoT Security Market Analysis- Global



6 IoT Security Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Types



7 IoT Security Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Solution



8. IoT Security Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Application



9 IoT Security Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape



11. Competitive Landscape



12. IoT Security Market, Key Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3rw3qv/iot_security

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716