Whole Pooch Announces the Opening of its Summer School Services for Dogs

Whole Pooch is Proud to Offer Dog Training Austin Residents - both Two and Four-Legged - Can Rely On

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / Caitlin Lane, Owner of Whole Pooch, a company that offers dog training in Austin, Texas, is pleased to announce the launch of their Dog Summer School services. Dogs of all ages and breeds may take part in the Dog Summer School program, which runs between June and August, 2017.

As Caitlin noted, dogs who are enrolled in the 1, 2 or 3 week summer school program will enjoy daily obedience and manners classes, along with outdoor exercise and play opportunities. Dogs will also get plenty of indoor relaxation time, along with the fun of meeting and playing with other pooches.

"This is not just a board and train program; this is a true summer school for pooches," Caitlin noted, adding that the program is filling up quickly, so interested dog owners should call 512-971-3649 or email at info@wholepooch.com as soon as possible to enroll their precious pup.

Unlike some other dog obedience programs that are held at large and loud facilities, Whole Pooch offers a calmer and smaller space. Whole Pooch is not a kennel and all dogs enjoy the safety and comfort of a real home environment, along with working with a certified dog trainer.

Also, in order to help put owners' minds at ease while their fur babies are in class, the friendly trainers at Whole Pooch will send daily "Pupdates" and photos to the pet parents.

Pet owners who would like to enroll their dog in a training program once summer is over can also find what they need at Whole Pooch; their expert dog trainers are happy to work with puppies or adult dogs in their familiar home setting where they are not intimidated or distracted by other dogs. Whole Pooch also offers boarding services.

"We look forward to putting a smile on your dog's face today," Caitlin said.

About Caitlin Lane and Whole Pooch:

Whole Pooch, which is owned by Caitlin Lane, is the gold standard for dog training in Austin, Texas. For over a decade, they have centered their dog training programs on maximizing each dog's potential. Whole Pooch just announced their Summer School Services for dogs of all ages and breeds. For more information, please visit http://wholepooch.com.

