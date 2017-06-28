Global Hepatitis Drug Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2023: Introduction of Generic Drugs Has Changed Market Dynamics

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hepatitis Drug Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2023" report to their offering.

The global hepatitis drug market is expected to surpass USD 70 Billion by 2023 with the rising number of infected population, growing consumption of alcohol and drugs and the improvement in the access to hepatitis medicines. The introduction of generic drugs of hepatitis has also changed the market dynamics across the globe. With the increase of people being able to afford the generic versions, the usage rates of drugs are expected to grow rapidly over the next few years.

The past two decades have witnessed substantial progress in the treatment of hepatitis virus infection and it includes the introduction of nucleotides and nucleoside analogues, interferons, toll like receptors and protease inhibitors which revolutionized the hepatitis disease management.

With the recent dramatic progress in development of potent antiviral drugs for chronic hepatitis virus infection, virological responses are achievable in almost all patients. Most clinical practice guidelines strongly recommended the treatment of patients with antiviral agents if they have proper indications. The main aim of antiviral treatment is to inhibit the hepatitis virus replication and improve the liver pathology but it rarely cures chronic hepatitis infection.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to Hepatitis Disease



2. Global Prevalence of Hepatitis Infection



3. Available Drug Classes for Hepatitis Disease Treatment



4. Global Hepatitis Drug Market Analysis



5. Global Hepatitis Drug Market Dynamics



6. Future Perspective of Hepatitis Therapeutics



7. Global Hepatitis Drug Clinical Pipeline Overview



8. Hepatitis A Drug Clinical Trials Insight by Phase & Drug Class (5 Drugs)



9. Marketed Hepatitis A Drug Clinical Insight by Drug Class (12 Drugs)



10. Hepatitis B Drug Clinical Trials Insight by Phase & Drug Class (134 Drugs)



11. Marketed Hepatitis B Drug Clinical Insight by Drug Class (46 Drugs)



12. Hepatitis C Drug Clinical Trials Insight by Phase & Drug Class (145 Drugs)



13. Marketed Hepatitis C Drug Clinical Insight by Drug Class (25 Drugs)

14. Hepatitis D Drug Clinical Trials Insight by Phase & Drug Class (4 Drugs)



15. Hepatitis E Drug Clinical Trials Insight by Phase & Drug Class ( 2 Drugs)





16. Marketed Hepatitis E Drug Clinical Insight by Drug Class (1 Drug)





17. Multiple Hepatitis Drug Clinical Trials Insight by Phase & Drug Class (31 Drugs)





18. Marketed Multiple Hepatitis Drug Clinical Insight by Drug Class (26 Drugs)





19. Competitive Landscape

