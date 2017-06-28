Global Fixed-Wing Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) Aircraft Market Anticipated to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2026, Reports BIS Research

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Global Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market, Analysis & Forecast, 2017 - 2026", the fixed-wing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft market is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2017 to 2026. The emergence of vertical takeoff and landing technologies has enabled the aircraft to be increasingly advanced and increased the degree of ease-of-use in locations that are not fit for runways. The growing demand of VTOL in commercial, law enforcement, and the military market has primarily driven the need for fixed-wing VTOL technology. The emergence of hybrid aircraft designs has made it easier to carry out operations in runway-less areas.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg )



Browse 17 Market Data Tables and 81 Figures spread through 173 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Fixed-Wing VTOL Aircraft Market" https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-fixed-wing-vtol-aircraft-market-2026.html

Fixed-wing VTOL aircraft are rapidly evolving with significant advancements in electric engines. The major leaders of fixed-wing VTOL technologies are actively engaging in the development of larger number of electric aircraft for cost efficiency and longer endurance. According to BIS Research analysis, the global fixed-wing VTOL aircraft market was valued at $1.98 billion in 2016. The increasing demand for fixed-wing VTOL aircraft generated by military for defense and security activities is acting as one of the key driving forces behind this market. Fixed-wing VTOL aircraft are cost-effective, with efficient speed and hovering capability. Such qualities, along with technological advancements in the industry can contribute to the overall growth of fixed-wing VTOL aircraft market.

The advancements in VTOL technology have led the key manufacturers to build state-of-the-art fixed-wing VTOL aircraft that are highly autonomous and are easy to operate. Textron Systems, AeroVironment, Leonardo Group, Boeing, Bell, Airbus and Aurora Flight Sciences are some of the leading producers that utilize advanced VTOL technologies in fixed-wing aircraft.

Fixed-wing VTOL aircraft are categorized on the basis of end-users such as commercial, law enforcement and military. There are certain types of fixed-wing VTOL aircraft that are specific to the applications. For instance, fixed-wing VTOL manned aircraft available in the market are supposed to be used for on-demand commercial air transport. Moreover, fixed-wing hybrid VTOL UAVs are majorly used for industrial and law enforcement applications including inspection, surveillance, reconnaissance, mapping and mining, among others.

BIS Research Report:https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-fixed-wing-vtol-aircraft-market-2026.html

According to Sneha Rawal, analyst at BIS Research, "Asia-Pacific (APAC) fixed-wing VTOL aircraft market is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The increasing military need in the APAC region due to the rising threats from neighboring countries is contributing to the growth of the market. Fixed-wing VTOL aircraft may be in high demand in the areas with affected with infrastructure challenges. Moreover, due to a small number of manufacturing companies in this region, there is a vast scope of opportunities for both the new and the established market players. For instance, the Australian fixed-wing VTOL aircraft market is poised to grow at a higher CAGR of 14% in the coming 10 years. The increasing defense budget of the country is one of the major drivers that could further lead to a higher demand of fixed-wing VTOL aircraft."

Request Sample Report: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=379&type=download

The market intelligence report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of the future trends and developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including corporate overview, financials, financial summary and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented by types, namely: fixed-wing VTOL manned aircraft and fixed-wing hybrid VTOL Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV). The report also includes a comprehensive section on the geographical analysis, including country analysis for more than 10 different countries.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 80 players in the fixed-wing VTOL aircraft ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with key opinion leaders of leading companies, market participants and vendors. The report also profiles 10 companies among which are Textron Systems, Aerovironment, Arcturus UAV, Aurora Flight Science, Airbus Group and Leonardo Group. The report focuses on the emerging startups in fixed-wing VTOL space and provides a snapshot of the products and services of such startups.

Key questions answered in the report:

What are the trends in fixed-wing VTOL aircraft market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand of fixed-wing VTOL aircraft during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global fixed-wing VTOL aircraft market?

What is the total revenue generated by fixed-wing VTOL aircraft industry by type in 2016, estimates in 2017 and forecast till 2026?

What is the total market share generated by fixed-wing VTOL aircraft industry by end-user in 2016, estimates in 2017 and forecast till 2026?

Which fixed-wing VTOL aircraft type (fixed-wing VTOL manned aircraft or fixed-wing hybrid VTOL UAV) will dominate the market in coming years?

Which end-user market of fixed-wing VTOL aircraft is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR?

What is the total market share of fixed-wing VTOL aircraft end-user by geography?

Who are the key players in the fixed-wing VTOL aircraft market?

Which major opportunities do the fixed-wing VTOL aircraft companies foresee?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What strategies are adopted by the market players to sustain or grow in the market?

What is the competitive strength of leading players in the global fixed-wing VTOL aircraft industry?

How are flying cars going to impact the future of fixed-wing VTOL aircraft industry?

What are the emerging companies that are developing fixed-wing VTOL aircraft technology for flying cars?

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global market intelligence and advisory firm which focuses on those emerging trends in technology which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on various technology verticals such as 3D printing, advanced materials & chemicals, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, electronics & semiconductors, robotics & UAV and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision making for the senior management.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research'

9100 West Bloomington Freeway,

Suite 159, Bloomington,

MN 55431



Visit our Blog @ http://bisresearch.com/blog/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/3720474

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch