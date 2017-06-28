Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2017) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) Richard C. Atkinson, P.Eng., President, announces the appointment of Dawn Evans-Lamswood, P.Geo. as Project Manager for the South Voisey's Project. This Ni-Cu-Co project located 80 km south of Vale's Voisey's Bay mine is owned by Commander Resources Ltd. as to 85% and Fjordland Exploration Inc. as to 15%. Fjordland announced on June 5, 2017 that the partners had executed an agreement whereby Fjordland was granted an option to earn up to a 100% interest subject to a 2% NSR in favour of Commander (refer to news release 17-01).

Fjordland intends to meet its 2017 work commitment of $600,000 by executing a drill program designed to test 5 UTEM geophysical targets for Voisey's Bay style Ni-Cu-Co mineralization on the Sandy target. Ms. Evans-Lamswood will design and execute this minimum 1000 m drill project.

Ms. Evans-Lamswood's career spans two decades of experience exploring the Voisey's Bay district having joined the Archean Resources drilling team in 1995 immediately after the discovery of the famous high grade Ovoid Zone. Her career expanded with Inco/Voisey's Bay Nickel Company Ltd. and its successor company Vale Inco, retiring with the position of Exploration Manager, Brown Field Exploration, Vale North Atlantic in 2016.

Ms, Evans-Lamswood obtained a Masters degree from Memorial University in 2000. A partial list of her contributions to the understanding of the Voisey's Bay deposit includes the following treatises which she co-authored with a variety of professional colleagues:

Physical Controls Associated with the Distribution of Sulfides in the Voisey's Bay Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Labrador

The Relationships Between the Distribution of Sulphides and the Occurrences of Major Structural Lineaments in the Voisey's Bay Ni-Cu-Co Deposit, Labrador

Geology of the Voisey's Bay Deposit: State of understanding of the diversity in rock and ore textures and significance of process models

Mr. Atkinson commented "I believe Dawn's understanding of the depositional characteristics of this particular class of Ni-Cu-Co deposit will be of immense value in leading, in a cost effective manner, the ongoing search for these highly prized deposits."

In other news, Fjordland announces that G. Ross McDonald, C.A. has retired as Chief Financial Officer. Mrs. Patricia Tanaka has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer effective June 26, 2017. Mr. McDonald intends to remain an active member of the Board of Directors.

