AB "Rokiskio suris", Pramones str.3, Rokiskis, Lithuania, 2017-06-28 15:41 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a resolution of the Board of Directors of Rokiskio suris AB, on 28 June 2017, the Company acquired Government bonds of the Republic of Lithuania for the amount of mEUR 7.76. The pay off date of the bonds is 29/03/2020.



The Government bonds were acquired using free resources which were accumulated after product stock reduction. Due to the shortage in shelf life of the products in stock, the Company was forced to sell the products even though it was loss-making at times. The Government bonds were acquired in order to make a reserve for current assets which might be necessary if a similar crisis hits dairy industry again as it was in 2014-2016.



