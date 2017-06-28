Luth Research, a Market Research Company in San Diego, California, is Celebrating its 40th Anniversary

Luth Research was Founded in 1977 by Roseanne Luth

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / Roseanne Luth, founder and CEO of Luth Research, is pleased to announce that the market research company will celebrate its 40th anniversary on July 21, 2017.

Luth first founded Luth Research in San Diego, California in 1977. While the Certified Women's Business Enterprise has grown significantly over the past four decades, Luth's core values, commitment to her customers and dedication to providing top quality market research has not changed.

"We work 24/7 to provide impeccable service because we care about the research as much as our clients do, and we work best with clients who are open, direct and see value in building a mutually-beneficial relationship," Roseanne Luth noted, adding that her team of 200-plus dedicated and highly trained employees will never cut corners or compromise on quality.

"Powered by our proprietary online research panel and cross-platform digital tracking capabilities, our innovative research methods give our clients a competitive edge."

After starting out with door to door surveys and mall interviews in 1977, Luth Research has grown to offer digital behavior tracking and DIY access to digital data.

From its custom research support and digital behavior tracking to its telephone, focus group and field service capabilities, clients of the research firm can rest assured they are getting the most scientifically-valid data that is available. The team at Luth Research has decades of market research consulting and data collection experience, and they were the first in the space to combine panel based web/mobile monitoring and survey research for outstanding insights.

Looking ahead to the next 40 years, Roseanne Luth said that she is not content to rest on her laurels. On the contrary, she and her team will always look for ways to explore new digital tools, platforms and methodologies that will improve and enhance the most accurate market research. Everyone at Luth Research is passionate about technology, and they are looking forward to delivering even more insights that will help their clients to be as successful as possible.

