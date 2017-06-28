PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- James Komorowski, MS, CNS, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at Nutrition 21, presented the results of three preclinical studies on Nutrition 21's patented amylopectin and chromium combination ingredient, Velositol, at the ISSN (International Society of Sports Nutrition) conference on June 24th in Phoenix. The study results presented showed the positive effects of Velositol on increasing muscle protein synthesis when combined with branched-chain amino acids (BCAA), pea protein and increasing doses of whey protein.

In a previous human study, published in Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, Velositol was shown to double the muscle protein synthesis (MPS) rate by 48 percent from baseline when combined with whey protein (6 grams), as compared to a 24 percent increase from baseline shown with whey protein alone. The purpose of the three additional preclinical studies presented at ISSN was to evaluate and examine further effects of Velositol when added to a different protein source (other than whey protein); such as BCAAs, pea protein and increasing doses of whey protein. The study results were also used to determine if the Velositol benefits seen in the clinical study could also apply to higher doses of whey protein and potentially raise the "ceiling effect" seen in MPS with increasing doses of protein.

"In all three preclinical studies, Velositol was shown to enhance the outcomes we were testing," said Komorowski. "These results are very encouraging and set the stage for our next round of human clinical trials."

Within the confines of the preclinical study design, the addition of Velositol to BCAA enhanced exercise-induced MPS by 25 percent over BCAA alone, providing evidence that the beneficial effects seen in the clinical study using whey protein, may also occur when using BCAA.

The results of the preclinical study adding Velositol to pea protein enhanced MPS by 43 percent over pea protein alone, providing evidence that the beneficial effects seen in the clinical study using whey protein, may also occur when using other sources of plant-based (e.g., pea) protein.

The preclinical study examining the addition of Velositol to increasing doses of whey protein enhanced exercise-induced MPS over whey protein alone, providing evidence that the beneficial effects seen in the clinical study using 6 grams of whey protein, can also occur when using higher doses of whey protein. In addition, the maximum fractional rate of protein synthesis (FSR) levels seen in the Velositol groups were higher than the maximum FSR levels achieved with whey protein alone.

Velositol, which is protected by a number of issued and pending patents, was formulated to enhance insulinogenic response that, in turn, increases amino acid uptake to provide fuel for working muscles. Velositol is GRAS for use in protein drinks (including ready-to-drink and powder), meal replacement bars, energy and protein bars. For more information, visit: www.Nutrition21.com.

About Nutrition 21, LLC

Nutrition 21, a wholly owned subsidiary of JDS Therapeutics, is a leader in the nutritional supplement industry. With many years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience, the company's scientific platform has created unique, patented products that are safe and clinically effective. Rigorous preclinical and clinical trials are a key part of its product development strategy to ensure product safety and consumer trust. Nutrition 21 currently holds more than 100 domestic and international issued, and pending, patents for products. Many support unique claims associated with, among others, glucose metabolism, weight management, cognition and sports nutrition.

The company is a developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for dietary supplements, medical foods and beverages. Nutrition 21's branded ingredients include: Velositol® amylopectin chromium complex, clinically shown to significantly enhance the effects of whey protein -- significantly increasing muscle protein synthesis, the key to muscle growth; Chromax® chromium picolinate, with clinically substantiated benefits for glucose metabolism, weight management and brain health; Nitrosigine® bonded arginine silicate, clinically shown to significantly boost nitric oxide levels supporting mental acuity/focus and sports nutrition. Nitric oxide is a key factor in promoting the relaxation of smooth muscle in blood vessels, increasing blood flow to working muscles. For more information, please visit: www.Nutrition21.com.

