NEW YORK, NEW YORK and TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- TouchBistro today announced that it has extended its integration with Square to restaurants in the UK. Restaurants of all sizes in the UK using the TouchBistro iPad mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solution will now be able to process payments seamlessly using Square.

The TouchBistro iPad mPOS is designed specifically to help restaurants increase their sales, improve the customer experience, and make informed decisions to profitably grow their business. By simplifying tasks and reducing serving time, TouchBistro has proven to markedly increase table turns and sales.

"The integration with Square UK is part of our commitment to restaurant success, and can have tremendous impact on the bottom line of TouchBistro users of all sizes, from small cafes to large, full-service restaurants," said Alex Barrotti, founder and CEO of TouchBistro. "With the Square Reader, TouchBistro UK users can improve efficiency and the customer experience by accepting payments at the bar, counter, or table. The integration also facilitates easy access to all the benefits of Square's suite of services."

TouchBistro has revolutionized restaurant operations by mobilizing the point of sale. With just a tap, servers can enter table-side orders and send them directly to the kitchen for preparation without running back and forth. Secure, integrated EMV payments can also be taken at the table with Square.

Sarah Harvey, who leads Square in the UK, said: "Larger sellers using Square - like full-service restaurants - often have specialist requirements, but still want to integrate with Square's easy-to-use payments technology and beautifully designed hardware. TouchBistro is a great example of a Point of Sale solution that serves a specific industry well. With this integration, their customers can now use Square to start accepting chip & PIN and contactless payments, and receive their money as soon as the next working day."

It takes just seconds to connect TouchBistro to Square. Square enables sellers to accept card payments and also provides reporting and analytics, next-day settlement, and chargeback protection. Square was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, and the UK.

