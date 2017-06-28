EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - June 28, 2017) - Global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm Berkeley Research Group announced today that Jared Willis, an Associate Director in the firm's Kuwait City office, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the American Business Council of Kuwait.

Since 1985, the American Business Council of Kuwait Ltd. (ABCK) has acted as an advocate for American companies in the State of Kuwait. ABCK is a nonprofit organization comprising American corporations, small- and medium-sized companies and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. Through the support of its members, ABCK has become the recognized voice of US business in Kuwait. ABCK provides a platform through which executives pursue and discuss issues impacting business operations between the US and Kuwait. The Board of Directors post is for a three-year term.

Willis led BRG's initiative to establish a 100 percent foreign-owned subsidiary in Kuwait under Kuwait's 2014 Direct Investment Promotion Law. BRG was only the ninth international company, and only consulting firm, to receive an investment license under this law, joining companies including IBM, GE and Huawei.

BRG's office in Kuwait City was established in 2016 and is staffed by Kuwaiti nationals with diverse academic credentials and strong experience in a variety of sectors and industries. The office has worked on a number of strategic and high-profile engagements in Kuwait. In August 2017, the office will release a study on entrepreneurship in Kuwait, in partnership with Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) and KAMCO Investment Company.

