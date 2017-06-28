PoS Accessories Market to Grow at 7.80% CAGR by 2021 Says a New Research Report at RnRMarketResearch.com

PUNE, India, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the 2017 PoS accessories market report, one of the major drivers for this industry is Evolution of global retail landscape. The number of retail outlets opening worldwide is increasing. Major retailers, such as Walmart Stores, Carrefour, Tesco, and Metro, are expanding their presence in Africa and APAC. For instance, Walmart Stores announced its plans to open 1,246 retail stores outlets in Africa in 2016. Carrefour entered a joint venture with CFAO, a global leader in brand distribution, to expand its operations across eight countries in West and Central Africa.

The analysts forecast global PoS accessories market to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during the period 2017-2021. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is NFC in smart devices and PoS systems. The global PoS accessories market is witnessing a major shift in technology with the increasing adoption of NFC in wearable devices, such as smartwatches, smart wristbands, and smartphones. Till 2011, the contactless payment option was available for NFC-enabled debit/credit cards. In November 2011, Acer introduced a Liquid Express E320 Android smartphone that has NFC capabilities and can carry out payments. This led to the rapid adoption of NFC-enabled smart devices, which are used for contactless payments. This trend of using contactless payments along with the increase in transaction limits is driving the industry.

The following companies as the key players in the global pos accessories market: CASIO, Datalogic, Citizen Systems, and 3M. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Citaq, Forbes Technosys, Fujitsu, Guangzhou Zonerich Business Machine, Posiflex Technology, SHIN HEUNG PRECISION, Wincor Nixdorf, Aceeca International, Bluebird, CipherLab, DENSO, EUROTECH, Generalscan, Handheld Group, Juniper Systems, Opticon Sensors, RIOTEC, Shenzhen Unique Electronic International (SUEI), TouchStar Technologies, ZEBEX Industries, Bixolon, BOCA Systems, Cognitive TPG, CUSTOM, M/s Pulsar Technologies (I), Pertech Industries, POS-X, WOOSIM SYSTEMS, and Xiamen Rongta Technology.

Further, the pos accessories market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this industry is Growing number of online transactions. E-commerce is spread across more than 100 economies worldwide. This is mainly because of the increased trade opportunities in these regions. Online shopping has gained immense popularity, leading to an increase in the number of online financial transactions. Many users find it convenient and safe to transfer money online using Internet banking as banks provide high security for online transactions. Large enterprises in the manufacturing, production, service and maintenance, and government sectors rely on Internet banking instead of using PoS accessories, such as ECRs or receipt printers. Therefore, vendors in the market cannot target many enterprises that are in the B2B sector.

The pos accessories market study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive industry and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Another related report is Global Biometric PoS Terminals Market 2017-2021, the following companies as the key players in the global biometric pos terminals market: Bitel, Biyo, Crossmatch, DERMALOG Identification Systems, EKEMP INTERNATIONAL, Fujitsu, Ingenico Group, M2SYS, PayTango, OT-Morpho, SmartMetric, Sthaler, Verifone, Zvetco Biometrics, and Zwipe. Other prominent vendors in the market are: ACTAtek, Argus TrueID, ePortID, and E&M TECHNOLOGIES.

One driver in the market is rise in fraud at merchant POS terminals. The chances of fraud at merchant POS terminals are increasing. Credit and debit card users face issues such as identity theft and financial fraud. Remote hacking of the POS systems by hackers to steal debit and credit card data has resulted in millions of dollars' worth of transactions. Once hackers cross the remote access door, they can use techniques like RAM scraping and key loggers to obtain all the sensitive information.

