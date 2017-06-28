User conferences showcase the world's largest and most successful Digital Workforce deployments built on Blue Prism's world-leading Enterprise RPA platform

Blue Prism, the company delivering the world's most successful digital workforce, last week hosted its second Blue Prism World event this year in London, recording even greater attendance rates than its recent New York conference. The conferences collectively attracted more than 1,200 attendees, making Blue Prism World the largest RPA event of the year.

"Blue Prism World is by far the largest RPA vendor event we've seen yet," said Phil Fersht, CEO of HfS, the leading RPA and digital labor analyst firm who presented at Blue Prism World London. "The quality of attendees and presenters made the size of the conference that much more impressive. It was extremely valuable to hear leaders from several of the world's most recognizable brands out in force to share their successes and challenges with RPA. Blue Prism has set the standard with a unique community that is helping make RPA technology mainstream."

The conferences were highlighted by presenters from world-renowned enterprises, consulting and delivery partners and thought leaders in RPA, including Accenture/Avanade, BNY Mellon, Capgemini, Deloitte, EY, Fidelity, HSBC, IBM, KPMG, Lloyds Banking Group, Met Life, Pfizer, Prudential, Wells Fargo, Western Union, Williams Martini Racing and Zurich Insurance Group, to name a few.

Industry standards committees and academia were also strongly represented by presentations from Lee Coulter, CEO of Ascension Shared Services and Chairman of the IEEE standards; Leslie Willcocks, professor of technology work and globalization at the London School of Economics (LSE) and Political Science; and Mary C. Lacity, professor of information systems at the University of Missouri and visiting scholar at MIT Center of Information Systems Research.

"These events put the spotlight on our customers and partners who provide us with invaluable support, collaboration and guidance," said Alastair Bathgate, CEO of Blue Prism. "The marquee clients who have stepped up to tell their remarkable stories of success and delivered business value understand the impact automation is having on the evolving nature of work. It is their success stories, shared with industry peers, teamed with our fantastic partner ecosystem that will help drive the adoption of our digital workforce going forward."

Each client success story highlighted how the Blue Prism enterprise RPA solution is the only true and trusted enterprise-grade RPA platform available today, where the software robots are designed to handle mission-critical transactions securely and at scale and automate hundreds of processes simultaneously, all while delivering millions and millions of hours annually back to the more than 300 Blue Prism enterprise clients across the globe.

"Blue Prism is on a roll," said John O'Brien, Research Director at TechMarketView. "The event in London was packed to the rafters, with several hundred people attending, and others not able to get in at all. This shows first-hand the level of adoption and surging interest in RPA. Blue Prism backed it up yesterday when it announced that company revenues more than doubled in the first half of 2017."

Coinciding with Blue Prism World events, the company unveiled Version 6.0 of its RPA platform as the Operating System for the Digital Workforce. Most notably, the latest platform supports deployments incorporating cutting-edge cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, accelerating the use of, and productivity of, cognitive technology within the enterprise. Customers can work with leading cloud service providers such as AWS, Google, IBM and Microsoft to have Blue Prism RPA solutions now delivered as a service. And for access to AI and cognitive capabilities, Blue Prism's ecosystem of technology partners includes industry heavyweights Appian, Captricity, Celaton, Expert System, IBMand Minit.

RPA Successes Abound

The Blue Prism Customer Awards were a tremendous success, pulling in outstanding submissions from customers to be judged by independent RPA experts from Gartner, Forrester Research, HfS, McKinsey Company, the IEEE Working Group on Standards in Intelligent Process Automation, University of Missouri St. Louis and Knowledge Capital Partners.

In New York, the winners of the 2017 Customer Awards were:

BNY Mellon , for Best Use of Blue Prism to Deliver Business Value, honoring its use of Blue Prism to deliver outstanding business benefits, including greater ROI, an improved customer experience, top-line growth and increased customer retention. Prudential Financials also earned an honorable mention in this category.

, for Best Use of Blue Prism to Deliver Business Value, honoring its use of Blue Prism to deliver outstanding business benefits, including greater ROI, an improved customer experience, top-line growth and increased customer retention. also earned an honorable mention in this category. AMEX , for Best Enterprise Implementation of Blue Prism, which assesses numerous criteria including speed of deployment, buy in from key stakeholders in both business and IT, design and implementation, as well as delivery methodology.

, for Best Enterprise Implementation of Blue Prism, which assesses numerous criteria including speed of deployment, buy in from key stakeholders in both business and IT, design and implementation, as well as delivery methodology. Lighthouse Works, for Most Innovative Use of Blue Prism RPA, awarded to the team that used Blue Prism in conjunction with other technologies, including AI, cognitive and cloud capabilities, to drive a digital transformation. This nonprofit uses Blue Prism software robots to help blind and visually impaired workers perform daily jobs.

In London, a similar awards ceremony was held, acknowledging the following global enterprises:

nPower , for Best Use of Blue Prism to Deliver Business Value, with Telefónica O2 earning an honorable mention

, for Best Use of Blue Prism to Deliver Business Value, with earning an honorable mention HSBC , for Best Enterprise Implementation of Blue Prism RPA, with Raiffeisen Bank International earning an honorable mention

, for Best Enterprise Implementation of Blue Prism RPA, with earning an honorable mention Al Rajhi Bank , for Most Innovative Use of Blue Prism RPA, with Shop Direct earning an honorable mention

, for Most Innovative Use of Blue Prism RPA, with earning an honorable mention Barclays, for Most Value Derived by a Long Standing Customer (10+ years), with The Co-operative Bank earning an honorable mention

Blue Prism also took the opportunity to recognize its partners for outstanding commitment to customer success. The 2017 Partner Awards were broken down into three categories for partners-Global, Americas and EMEA. Blue Prism acknowledged two key global partners who were:

Accenture/Avanade , for Global Reach Investment, offering the largest digital workforce capability and accredited resources worldwide and;

, for Global Reach Investment, offering the largest digital workforce capability and accredited resources worldwide and; EY, for Global Delivery Excellence, demonstrating superiority in delivering and implementing Blue Prism RPA projects worldwide

In the Americas, the partner winners were:

Ascension , for Authorized Training Partner of the Year

, for Authorized Training Partner of the Year IBM , for the Innovation Award

, for the Innovation Award Lateetud , for Best Client Value Award

, for Best Client Value Award Solai Cameron , for Most Promising Newcomer of the Year

, for Most Promising Newcomer of the Year Symphony Ventures, for Best Practice Implementation Partner

In EMEA and Rest of World (ROW) the 2017 Partner Awards went to the following:

Robiquity , for Authorized Training Partner of the Year Award

, for Authorized Training Partner of the Year Award Thoughtonomy , for the Innovation Award

, for the Innovation Award Accenture/Avanade , for the Best Client Value Award

, for the Best Client Value Award Digital WorkForce, for the Most Promising Newcomer of the Year

for the Most Promising Newcomer of the Year Neoops, for Shared Services Award

for Shared Services Award ISG, for Best Practice Implementation Partner of the Year

Later this year, Blue Prism World will come to Japan, Australia and San Francisco, and plans are already taking shape for a dramatically expanded Blue Prism World 2018.

For more information on Blue Prism or Blue Prism World Conferences, please visit www.blueprism.com.

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism delivers the world's most successful digital workforce. Its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software operates within the most demanding enterprise administrative environments to automate high-risk, manual, rules-based and repetitive tasks and radically improves agility, efficiency, accuracy and compliance. Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform for the digital enterprise. Blue Prism's RPA software has executed more than one billion transactions for enterprises including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628005840/en/

Contacts:

Blue Prism

Andre Fuochi, +1-469-394-7274

andre.fuochi@blueprism.com