NEW YORK, NEW YORK and TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- Alex Barrotti, TouchBistro CEO and founder, walked the red carpet last night as Entrepreneur of the Year Gold Winner in the 100-400 employee category at the prestigious CEO World Awards® ceremony in San Francisco.

The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, CEO case studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Since Barrotti founded TouchBistro in 2010, the company has revolutionized the way restaurants do business using mobile technology. Under his leadership and guidance, the TouchBistro iPad point-of-sale (POS) app was developed by a talented team of designers to function as the hub of streamlined restaurant operations and exceptional customer experience. The company has deployed its POS app on more than 15,000 iPads in over 9,000 restaurants around the world, and processes Gross Merchandise Volumes of almost US $5 billion annually.

"As founder and CEO I get to set the direction and vision of the company. But behind the scenes there are many talented people working hard to turn that vision into realty," said Alex Barrotti, founder and CEO of TouchBistro. "I am truly honored to accept this award on behalf of the great team at TouchBistro."

TouchBistro has raised more than CDN $45 million in investor funding to support the company's growth, which includes a 150 percent increase in recurring monthly revenue over the last year.

"TouchBistro is one of the most aggressive growth stories in our portfolio," said Alex Baker, Partner at Relay Ventures. "Alex Barrotti is exactly what you want to see in an entrepreneur. He is a product genius. He understands sales and marketing like no other. He hires a great team around him. He has a history of success and certainly deserves this recognition."

About the CEO World Awards

CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs and Companies of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America. Learn more about The CEO World Awards at www.ceoworldawards.com.

About TouchBistro

TouchBistro is an iPad mobile point of sale (mPOS) for restaurants that helps increase sales, improve customer experience, and make better business decisions. TouchBistro is used by thousands of restaurants world-wide and is perfect for all foodservice business types including restaurants, bars, cafes, breweries, food trucks, and quick service restaurants. It has been named by Business Daily News as the 2017 Best POS for Restaurants, for the third consecutive year. The TouchBistro app has been ranked as the top-grossing food and beverage app in 37 countries on the Apple® App Store(SM). TouchBistro offers a 30-day free trial that can be converted to a no-contract subscription. TouchBistro has offices in New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Austin. Additional information is available at www.touchbistro.com.

