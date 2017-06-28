Citycon Oyj: Notification of Change in Holdings Under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

HELSINKI, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon Oyj has received a notification from Alecta pensionsförsäkring, ömsesidigt (Swedish business ID 502014-6865) on 28 June 2017, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



According to the notification, Alecta pensionsförsäkring, ömsesidigt's holding of shares and voting rights in Citycon Oyj has exceeded the threshold of five (5) per cent on 27 June 2017.



Total position of Alecta pensionsförsäkring, ömsesidigt subject to the notification:









Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached % of shares and voting rights 5.10 Total in % 5.10 Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer 45,375,000

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009002471 45,375,000

5.10

Subtotal 45,375,000

5.10



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



Eero Sihvonen, Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel. +358-50-557-9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com



Henrica Ginström

Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel. +358-50-554-4296

henrica.ginstrom@citycon.com



