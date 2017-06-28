sprite-preloader
Citycon Oyj: Notification of Change in Holdings Under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

HELSINKI, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon Oyj has received a notification from Alecta pensionsförsäkring, ömsesidigt (Swedish business ID 502014-6865) on 28 June 2017, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.

According to the notification, Alecta pensionsförsäkring, ömsesidigt's holding of shares and voting rights in Citycon Oyj has exceeded the threshold of five (5) per cent on 27 June 2017.

Total position of Alecta pensionsförsäkring, ömsesidigt subject to the notification:





Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

% of shares and voting rights

5.10

Total in %

5.10

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

45,375,000

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights


Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009002471

45,375,000


5.10


Subtotal

45,375,000


5.10


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Eero Sihvonen, Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel. +358-50-557-9137
eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Henrica Ginström
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Tel. +358-50-554-4296
henrica.ginstrom@citycon.com

Citycon Oyj (Nasdaq Helsinki: CTY1S) is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic and Baltic regions, managing assets that total approximately EUR 5 billion and with market capitalisation of EUR 2 billion. For more information about Citycon, please visit www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-oyj--notification-of-change-in-holdings-under-chapter-9--section-5-of-the-finnish-securities,c2297199


