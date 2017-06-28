Web of Science data from Clarivate Analytics is foundation for ShanghaiRanking Consultancy's ranking of world's universities

Bibliometric data from InCites expanded 2017 ranking detail to 52 subjects

PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Clarivate Analytics, the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics that accelerate the pace of innovation announced that it is the exclusive data provider to ShanghaiRanking Consultancy (formerly Shanghai Jiao Tong University)'s global ranking of world universities in academic subjects, released today. The additional bibliometric data for the ranking came from InCites, an integrated web-based platform powered by the Web of Science. It allows for a more granular and more comprehensive report than in the previous eight years.

Considered one of the most unbiased and influential rankings in the world due to its academic rigor, the 2017 ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects includes 52 subjects, an expanded and more detailed look at subject areas, compared to previous years. The subjects are organized across five broad categories including natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences and social sciences.

"By using the InCites metrics from Web of Science, alongside other criteria for academic excellence nominated by top scholars, we were able to rank more than 4,000 global universities by academic subject," said Dr. Cheng Ying, Managing Director of the ShanghaiRanking Consultancy. "These different indicators are logically related and may be considered converging partial indicators that when combined provide robust and reliable evidence of research influence and standing."

Highlights from this year's report feature the United States capturing the number one spot in all six medical sciences subjects, as well as taking 32 of the top subject positions overall, with China following the US and capturing eight of the top subjects in the engineering category. And, according to David Pendlebury, senior citation analyst with Clarivate Analytics, "It is significant that different Chinese universities obtained top positions in engineering subfields, showing that research excellence and impact in this broad area is dispersed across the nation and not concentrated at a single premier institution."

Pendlebury continued, saying that "Singapore's Nanyang Technological University continues to show impressive improvement in its research impact and has now plainly secured world-class status in a number of fields. In the recently released Reuters ranking of Asia universities according to innovation (utilizing publication and patent citation data compiled by Clarivate Analytics), NTU jumped 10 places in rank, from 35th worldwide to 25th, 2016 to 2017."

"We are pleased to partner with ShanghaiRanking Consultancy on this ranking as we know that navigating volumes of data is an ongoing challenge for institutions, funders and governments," said Emmanuel Thiveaud, VP, head of research analytics at Clarivate Analytics. "Rankings that leverage our unbiased and precise analytics can help these organizations cut through the clutter to radically reduce the time it takes to find the answers they are seeking."

