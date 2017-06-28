The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



28 June 2017



Revision of financial calendar



The date of publication of Vestjysk Bank's financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2017 has been changed from 23 August 2017 to 10 August 2017.



Thus, the financial calendar for the fiscal year 2017 is as follows:



-- 10 August 2017: publication of half-year report -- 22 November 2017: publication of quarterly report for Q1-Q3



Vestjysk Bank A/S



Jan Ulsø Madsen CEO



