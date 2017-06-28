A Unique Collaboration between Nasdaq Corporate Solutions and the Center for Board Excellence



NEW YORK and GREENSBORO, N.C., 2017-06-28 16:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ), announced today a new partnership with The Center for Board Excellence (CBE), a provider of board assessments and compliance questionnaires. In the first phase of the partnership, Nasdaq Corporate Solutions will facilitate introductions for users of Directors Desk and Boardvantage - Nasdaq's board portal and meeting management solutions - to CBE's cloud-based corporate governance solutions including: board and committee assessments; director peer assessments; CEO and management evaluations; and directors' & officers' questionnaires. Later this year, the parties plan to offer an integrated workflow between Nasdaq's board portal solutions and CBE's EnGauge™ platform, making it even easier for users to elect to benefit from these CBE offerings.



"Through our new relationship with CBE, the thousands of CEOs, corporate secretaries, general counsels, directors, and board chairs in over 70 countries who rely on Nasdaq Corporate Solutions will gain access to industry-leading corporate governance resources," said Stacie Swanstrom, Executive Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. "We are excited about the prospect of offering our clients a solution that will be designed to streamline the assessment and questionnaire processes for faster, more efficient, and more effective results."



Since its acquisition of Boardvantage in May 2016, the Nasdaq Corporate Solutions business of Nasdaq, Inc. has invested in enhancements to both the Directors Desk and Boardvantage portals to support better workflows in response to client feedback. "This new feature is a continuation of Nasdaq's commitment to improving our users' experience by offering solutions that have the potential to impact their productivity both in the boardroom and beyond," added Matthew Healy, Vice President and Head of Governance at Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.



"CBE is proud to work with Nasdaq Corporate Solutions to deliver solutions for corporate governance excellence on a global scale. Forward-thinking leaders and investors use our metrics and innovative tools to reduce risk and streamline governance," said Byron Loflin, CEO of CBE.



About Nasdaq: Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com.



About the Center for Board Excellence: Founded in 2010, the Center for Board Excellence has built the leading platform for board and CEO assessments, plus other governance compliance tasks. CBE's team of developers, leaders, and attorneys innovate to streamline laborious, costly and previously paper-based processes through its proprietary EnGauge™ cloud-based platform. CBE's solutions create efficiencies that save directors, in-house counsel and governance professionals substantial time, effort, and money, helping drive strategy and improve the total quality of compliance and governance. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.boardevaluations.com.



