28 June 2017



RECOMMENDED OFFER



FOR INNOCOLL HOLDINGS PLC



BY



GURNET POINT L.P. ACTING THROUGH ITS GENERAL PARTNER WAYPOINT INTERNATIONAL GP LLC



(through Lough Ree Technologies Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary)



to be implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act 2014



Announcement relating to the results of the Scheme Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting



ATHLONE, Ireland, June 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innocoll Holdings plc ("Innocoll" or the "Company") announces today that in relation to the recommended offer for Innocoll by Gurnet Point L.P. (acting through its general partner Waypoint International GP LLC) ("Gurnet Point") through its wholly owned subsidiary Lough Ree Technologies Limited ("Gurnet Bidco"), the resolutions required to approve the scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act of 2014 (the "Scheme") were passed by the requisite majorities at the scheme meeting (the "Scheme Meeting") and the related extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") held earlier today.



The detailed voting results of the poll taken in respect of each of the resolutions at the Scheme Meeting and EGM are set out below.



1. Scheme Meeting:



Resolution: THAT the Scheme in its original form or with or subject to any modification(s), addition(s) or condition(s) approved or imposed by the High Court be agreed to.



Number of % of Innocoll Number of % of Innocoll Number of Innocoll Shareholders Innocoll Shares voted Innocoll Shareholders who voted Shares voted Shares voted who voted as a % of Innocoll Shares* For 18 94.74 21,970,315 99.70 73.00 Against 1 5.26 65,251 0.30 0.22 Total 19 100 22,035,566 100 73.22 Withheld 1 5.26 419,427 1.90 1.39



*The total number of Innocoll Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 30,095,931.



2. Extraordinary General Meeting:



Resolution 1 - Special Resolution: Amendment of Memorandum of Association



Number of Innocoll % of Innocoll Shares Number of Innocoll Shares voted voted Shares voted as a % of Innocoll Shares* For 21,983,381 99.71 73.04 Against 63,350 0.29 0.21 Total 22,046,731 100 73.25 Withheld 420,583 1.91 1.40



*The total number of Innocoll Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 30,095,931.



Resolution 2 - Ordinary Resolution: To Approve the Scheme of Arrangement



Number of Innocoll % of Innocoll Shares Number of Innocoll Shares voted voted Shares voted as a % of Innocoll Shares* For 21,981,945 99.71 73.04 Against 64,841 0.29 0.22 Total 22,046,786 100 73.26 Withheld 420,528 1.91 1.40



*The total number of Innocoll Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 30,095,931.



Resolution 3 - Special Resolution: Cancellation of Cancellation Shares



Number of Innocoll % of Innocoll Shares Number of Innocoll Shares voted voted Shares voted as a % of Innocoll Shares* For 21,960,733 99.63 72.97 Against 81,861 0.37 0.27 Total 22,042,594 100 73.24 Withheld 424,720 1.93 1.41



*The total number of Innocoll Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 30,095,931.



Resolution 4 - Ordinary Resolution: Application of the Reserve arising on the Reduction of Capital in Paying up and Issuing Shares



Number of Innocoll % of Innocoll Shares Number of Innocoll Shares voted voted Shares voted as a % of Innocoll Shares* For 21,977,415 99.70 73.02 Against 66,130 0.30 0.22 Total 22,043,545 100 73.24 Withheld 423,769 1.92 1.41



*The total number of Innocoll Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 30,095,931.



Resolution 5 - Special Resolution: Amendment of Articles of Association



Number of Innocoll % of Innocoll Shares Number of Innocoll Shares voted voted Shares voted as a % of Innocoll Shares* For 21,980,296 99.71 73.03 Against 64,490 0.29 0.21 Total 22,044,786 100 73.25 Withheld 422,528 1.92 1.40



*The total number of Innocoll Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 30,095,931.



Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions set out in the Definitive Proxy Statement (as defined below), but is expected to occur in July 2016. In order for the Scheme to become effective, the sanction of the Scheme by the High Court of Ireland at a hearing is required.



It is intended that, on 30 June 2017, Innocoll will apply to the High Court of Ireland to fix a date for a hearing to sanction the Scheme, which date is expected to be 21 July 2017.



