Global Demineralization Plants Market, 2021

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Demineralization Plants Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global demineralization plants market to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global demineralization plants market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is depletion of freshwater resources. Freshwater makes up only single digit share of the total water worldwide. The resources of freshwater are depleting owing to the rise in the extraction of water from aquifers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing boiler feed market. Boilers are used in various industries for the purpose of steam generation. A power boiler is a closed vessel that uses different types of fuels to generate steam, which is then used to generate electricity. The machine includes a heat source and a heat transfer medium (pipes or tubes for heat exchange) that allow the heating of water to generate steam. Steam is an important utility that is used for heating and power generation purposes.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing nuclear decommissioning. Nuclear power plants are one of the highest end-users of high-purity water. These plants require the continuous supply of quality water for cooling purposes. In addition, nuclear power plants need to use advanced technology to reduce radioactive contamination of water.

Key vendors



GE

Lenntech

NALCO

Pall

Veolia

Other prominent vendors



AquaFilsep

Aquatech International

RWL Water

SILHORKO-EUROWATER

The Dow Chemical Company

Thermax Global

Triveni Group

Key Topics Covered:





Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Geographical segmentation



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6pvwd2/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716