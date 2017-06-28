Roseanne Luth, CEO and Founder of Luth Research, is Named a Top 10 Female Entrepreneur by Women in Research

Luth Research, a Certified Women's Business Enterprise, is a Market Research Company in San Diego, California

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / Roseanne Luth, CEO and Founder of Luth Research, is pleased to announce that she was just named a Top 10 Female Entrepreneur by Women in Research.

To learn more about Luth Research and the cutting edge market research that they offer their valued clients, and/or to reach someone at the company, please visit https://luthresearch.com/contact/.





The news that Luth has just been named as a top female entrepreneur will not surprise the many clients who she has worked with over the years. Since launching the Certified Women's Business Enterprise in July, 1977, Luth and her company have earned a well-deserved reputation for their commitment to quality.

As CEO of Luth Research, Luth exhibits this dedication every day; along with her 200-plus highly trained and dedicated employees, Luth provides full-service, client-oriented research services.

Under Roseanne Luth's leadership, her team of professionals has extensive experience in virtually every type of consumer and market research category. The company's clients range from small boutique research firms to large multinational corporations.

"With 40 years of industry experience and superior execution, my vision is to advance the research industry to its highest and best potential by establishing the most scientifically valid, digital data collection service available," states Luth.

As Luth recalls, her journey to become a top female entrepreneur did not start out all that smoothly. One of her own family members discouraged her from starting her own company, suggesting that she should instead stay home to take care of the kids. And when she became the first female member of the San Diego Executives Association and arrived at a meeting to make a speech, Luth was not warmly received by the all male audience.

"I was determined to show everyone that women are just as capable of running a business as men, so I worked harder than ever to make my company grow and become successful," says Luth. She and her team now enjoy working with a variety of clients ranging from Hilton to Netflix.

In addition to her work at Luth Research, Luth is also a member of the American Marketing Association, ESOMAR (World Association of Opinion and Marketing Research Professionals), CASRO (Council of American Survey Research Organizations), MRA (Market Research Association), and ARF (Advertising Research Foundation). She also serves on the board of directors for the American Marketing Foundation, and served on the CASRO board of directors for more than eight years.

About Luth Research:

For the past 40 years, Luth Research has introduced innovative, leading-edge platforms to the market research industry. As a leader in building communities and delivering insights, they were at the forefront of the digital revolution in 1999 with the launch of SurveySavvy (R), their patented online research panel. Over time, this global community has grown to include millions of online participants and continues to expand its membership daily. Add to that the digital behavioral tracking enabled by Luth Research ZQ Intelligence , and their clients have some of the most comprehensive methods for better understanding their customers - online and offline. For more information, please visit https://luthresearch.com.

Contact:

Janeen Hazel

jhazel@luthresearch.com

619.234.5884

SOURCE: Luth Research