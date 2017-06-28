The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 30 June 2017 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010272202 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 60,955,238 shares (DKK 60,955,238) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 163,164 shares (DKK 163,164) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 61,118,402 shares (DKK 61,118,402) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: • 1,500 shares at DKK 55.85, • 125 shares at DKK 79.25, • 30,600 shares at DKK 80.55, • 50 shares at DKK 129.75 • 75,000 shares at DKK 174, • 1,550 shares at DKK 225.30 • 16,313 shares at DKK 225.90, • 250 shares at DKK 231.50, • 500 shares at DKK 234, • 20,000 shares at DKK 246, • 2,650 shares at DKK 254, • 950 shares at DKK 272, • 150 shares at DKK 329, • 7,589 shares at DKK 337.40, • 1,750 shares at DKK 352.50, • 1,837 shares at DKK 623.50, • 750 shares at DKK 636.50, • 675 shares at DKK 815.50, • 250 shares at DKK 939.50 and • 675 shares at DKK 1,233. --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GEN --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ---------------------------------------------------------





