The one-day event will include a conference track focused on the retail and apparel sectors, with RFID certification training on Nov. 15

RFID Journal announced today that it will hold its 13th annual RFID Journal LIVE! Europe conference and exhibition in London, England, on Nov. 16, 2017. The event will include a conference track focused on the use of radio frequency identification technologies in the retail and apparel sectors.

LIVE! Europe is designed to help companies that are considering using RFID to address real business challenges, determine the best RFID technology for their needs, learn best practices from early adopters, find the right technology partners and move forward with deployment.

The conference will open with three general sessions and then divide into two tracks. The Retail Track will include case studies presented by retailers currently benefiting from employing RFID. Dr. Bill Hardgrave, the dean of Auburn University's Harbert College of Business, will explain how to prepare for the technology-enabled future of retail. Additional speakers in this track will include leaders from Fishers Services, Consolidated Contractors Co. (CCC) and FLOWTITE Technology.

The Main Track will cover a wide variety of applications relevant to companies in manufacturing, logistics and other industries. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in fast-track RFID Professional Institute Certified Associate training, presented by RFID4U, on Nov. 15.

"RFID technology is revolutionizing how companies across industries do business, particularly in the retail sector," said Mark Roberti, RFID Journal's founder and editor. "This event is a unique opportunity for companies throughout Europe to come together to learn how RFID adoption and implementation can grow their businesses."

For additional information regarding RFID Journal LIVE! Europe, visit www.rfidjournalevents.com/europe.

About RFID Journal

RFID Journal is the leading source of news and in-depth information regarding radio frequency identification (RFID) and Internet of Things technologies (IoT) and their many business applications. Business executives and implementers depend on RFID Journal's websites for up-to-the-minute news, in-depth case studies, best practices, strategic insights and information about vendor solutions related to RFID and IoT technologies. This has made RFID Journal a trusted and respected technology information resource, serving the largest audience of RFID and IoT decision-makers worldwide-online and at face-to-face events. For more information, visit www.rfidjournal.com and www.iotjournal.com.

RFID Journal is owned by Emerald Expositions, the largest operator of business-to-business trade shows in the United States, with most of our shows dating back several decades. We currently operate more than 50 trade shows, including 31 of the top 250 trade shows in the country as ranked by TSNN, as well as numerous other events. Our events connect over 500,000 global attendees and exhibitors and occupy more than 6.5 million NSF of exhibition space. We have been recognized with many awards and accolades that reflect our industry leadership as well as the importance of our shows to the exhibitors and attendees we serve.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628005832/en/

Contacts:

RFID Journal

Quedah Locket

Marketing Manager

(212) 584-9400

qlocket@rfidjournal.com