Global Industry Check Valves Market 2017-2021 - Increase Demand from Food and Beverage Sector & Investments in Eater and Wastewater Treatment

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industry Check Valves Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global industry check valves market to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industry check valves market for 2017-2021. The market size is calculated based on the demand for check valves in industries such as oil and gas, chemical, power, and water and wastewater treatment. The market has been segmented based on end-user and geography. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is investments in water and wastewater treatment. Sewage wastewater recycling is a major concern for many countries worldwide to protect their environment and prevent water contamination. This has led local municipalities and governments to allocate a special budget for wastewater management and purification solutions.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in demand from food and beverage sector. Rising population, rapid urbanization, and an increase in disposable income in countries such as China and India have increased the demand for processed food and other food and beverages. Rise in investments in food and beverage processing plants will help in catering to the increased demand for processed food globally. There are several grades of steam used in processing food to avoid contamination.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is volatility in raw material prices. Copper, stainless steel, cast iron, aluminum, brass, bronze, and other metal alloys are the most common raw materials used in the manufacturing of check valves. These materials have volatile prices that affect manufacturers as well as the end-user segments. The expanding gap between demand and supply has increased the cost of raw materials.

Key vendors



Curtiss-Wright

Emerson

Flowserve

Schlumberger

The Weir Group

Other prominent vendors



Alfa Laval

AVK Group

Camtech Manufacturing FZCO

CIRCOR Energy

TechnipFMC

GWC

KITZ

Neway Valve

VALVITALIA Group

Velan

