Aberforth Geared Income Trust Plc - Statement re Reclassification of Shares

Date: 28 June 2017

ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Reclassification of the Company's Shares

Further to the proposals for the reconstruction and winding up of the Company under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (the "Scheme") and the results of the elections received under the Scheme which were announced by the Company on 20 June 2017, the Company's shares will be reclassified as follows:

1. 109,500,000 Ordinary Shares will be reclassified as:

(i) 45,007,944 shares with A rights; and

(ii) 64,492,056 shares with C rights,

2. 73,000,000 ZDP Shares will be reclassified as:

(i) 45,886,143 shares with B rights;

(ii) 20,831,735 shares with D rights; and

(iii) 6,282,122 shares with E rights.

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the listing in respect of the Company's Shares to be amended to reflect the reclassification of its Shares as Reclassified Shares. It is expected that such amendment will become effective and dealings in the Reclassified Shares will commence with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 29 June 2017.

Suspension of Reclassified Shares

It is expected that the listing of the Reclassified Shares will be suspended at 7.30 a.m. on 30 June 2017.

General

The Scheme remains conditional on, among other conditions, the passing of the first special resolution to place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation which will be proposed at the general meeting of the Company convened for 30 June 2017. The Scheme will not become effective unless that resolution is passed.

Enquiries:

Investment Managers

Aberforth Partners LLP+44 (0) 131 220 0733

Euan Macdonald

Alistair Whyte

Advisers to the Company

Dickson Minto W.S. +44 (0) 207 649 6823

Douglas Armstrong

Capitalised terms shall bear the meanings given to them in the Company's Circular dated 19 May 2017 unless the context otherwise requires.