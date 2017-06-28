Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 28
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/06/2017) of £54.58m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/06/2017) of £42.17m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/06/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|245.17p
|17,200,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|240.55p
|Ordinary share price
|244.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(0.27)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|132.71p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|136.25p
|Premium to NAV
|2.67%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 23/06/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|2.28
|2
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.26
|3
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.23
|4
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.22
|5
|Acal Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.15
|6
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.12
|7
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.11
|8
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|2.11
|9
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.07
|10
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.03
|11
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.02
|12
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.01
|13
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.00
|14
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|1.95
|15
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.90
|16
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.86
|16
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.86
|18
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.85
|19
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.84
|20
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.74