

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While some lawmakers have called on House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to step down, the results of a Politico/Morning Consult poll show that Democratic voters are more likely to say she should remain in the post.



Forty-one percent of Democrats said Pelosi should remain minority leader compared to the 27 percent that said she should be replaced. Another 31 percent said they don't know or have no opinion.



However, the poll showed the views of Democrats are at odds with the opinions of a broader pool of all registered voters.



Forty-three percent of all voters said Pelosi should be replaced as minority leader, while 26 percent said she should remain in the position.



The survey found that 60 percent of Republicans and 45 percent of Independents think Pelosi should be replaced.



Politico noted that Pelosi is also viewed far more than favorably by Democrats than she is by Republicans and Independents.



A small group of House Democrats called for a change in leadership after Jon Ossoff lost the closely watched special House election in Georgia to cap a string of special election defeats.



Pelosi has shrugged off the calls for her to step down, however, describing herself as a master legislator and a politically astute leader.



'I think I'm worth the trouble,' Pelosi told reporters last Thursday. 'I feel very confident in the support I have in the caucus.'



President Donald Trump weighed in on the issue in a post on Twitter, suggesting that Pelosi stepping down would be bad for Republicans.



The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 1,994 registered voters was conducted June 22nd through 24th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



