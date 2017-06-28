Bill Michelon, an Experienced Digital Media Buyer, Announces the Launch of His New Website BillMichelon.com

The New Website Features Links to Recent Articles about Bill Michelon, His Personal Story, Travel Tips, and More

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2017 / Bill Michelon, an experienced and successful mentor and digital media buyer, is pleased to announce the launch of his new website, BillMichelon.com.

To learn more about Bill Michelon and check out the interesting and user-friendly new site, please visit http://billmichelon.com/.





As a spokesperson for Bill Michelon noted, the new website features plenty of interesting information about the businessman, including an article about his career history and industry insights. As the article noted, as a businessman, entrepreneur, rainmaker, and expert facilitator, Michelon's innovative approaches and marketing savviness resonates with his clients.

"With more than a decade of experience helping companies drive online visibility, Michelon helps companies drive leads and sales," the article noted, adding that Michelon's more than 10 years as a Digital Media Buyer helps to set him apart from the competition.

"Part of Bill Michelon's expertise is evaluating and recommending digital advertising to clients," the spokesperson said.

Michelon's experience translating digital insight into laymen's terms by working with programmatic buying tools, including Google Analytics, Google Adwords, and other third party ad servers, helps ensure client success, the spokesperson noted.

In addition to regularly negotiating direct buys with digital publishers, Michelon successfully plans, manages, and executes digital media advertising buys across a variety of networks.

"Overall, he is highly driven and ambitious. Bill utilizes his critical eye for detail, keen business acumen, and a love for building awareness to help clients succeed," the spokesperson noted.

When he is not busy at work and inspiring others, Michelon has a keen passion for travel. His new site features an entire section devoted to the topic. For example, a recent article titled, "Top 5 Summer Travel Destinations from Bill Michelon" offers insight and details on some of his favorite vacations.

The first place that Michelon recommends that everyone visit is Sri Panwa, which is located in Phuket, Thailand. From the food to the amazing villas and pools, Michelon is highly enthusiastic about this amazing travel destination. Costa Rica, Belize, and the Greek Islands also make his top 5 list.

