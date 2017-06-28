Global Gluten-Free Beer Market (2017-2022): Market Has Expanded to 40 Million Consumers

DUBLIN, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global gluten-free beer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.5% over the period 2017 to 2022. Known to have the ability to lower the cholesterol levels, ease digestive issues, and lower the fat content, gluten-free beer is seeing an increased demand amongst the health conscious consumers. Companies like Doehler, DSM, New Planet Beer Company are the major shareholders in the market place.

The rise in obesity, diabetes, celiac disease, and other diagnosed food intolerances, and growing consumer awareness have increased the demand for gluten-free beer. The market is well developed in the U.S. and Europe due to significant awareness about the need to limit gluten-intake and control the risks with the occurrence of celiac disease. The market for gluten-free products has grown to about 40 million consumers - up to four million of who suffer from celiac disease, a medical condition that requires them to avoid consuming gluten.

The gluten-free beer market is luring a large pool of the weight-conscious population. New technologies are being developed by large players such as Doehler and DSM; the brewers can now manufacture gluten-free beers with conventional raw materials such as barley and wheat. Doehler has patented the technology that helps the manufacture of gluten-free beer that tastes like traditional beer.



Companies Mentioned:



Doehler



DSM



New Planet Beer Company



Anaheuser-Busch



Bard's Tale Beer



Brewery Rickoli



Burning Brothers Brewing



Coors



Epic Brewing Company



Duck Foot Brewing

(15+ Others)



